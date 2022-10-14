All regular cards in Pokémon OCG ‘Paradigm Trigger’ revealed

Pokémon OCG is gearing up to welcome its next set Paradigm Trigger later this month and now fans can see all of the regular cards that will debut in this release.

Today, The Pokémon Company revealed all of the regular cards in the set ahead of its launch next Friday. These include some Pokémon we have already seen and many others which are being shown for the first time.

There are 98 regular cards in total as part of Paradigm Trigger with VSTAR forms of Unknown, Lugia, Regidrago, appearing alongside VMAX Regieleki.

These are cards we have seen previously:

Other featured Pokémon include Hisuian Arcanine, Cesnaught, and Omastar all getting V cards. There are plenty of other favorites also included like Dragonite, and the Swords of Justice. You can check out a collection of all of these cards via PokeBeach here.

For Pokémon TCG collectors in the West, the wait for these cards will be a little longer. Paradigm Trigger and Incandescent Arcana will be two of the OCG sets that make up Silver Tempest which is set to arrive in November. Some of the cards in Paradigm Trigger will arrive with this, but others will not.

It isn’t known yet which will make the cut for the Pokemon set.

While this latest reveal has plenty to offer those excited for the OCG set, next week before its release we’ll likely get the most exciting news as Secret Rares begin to leak online. For those who are in Japan, Paradigm Trigger will arrive in stores on Oct. 21.