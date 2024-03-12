Category:
All Pokémon that evolve from friendship

Everyone can use a friend.
Some Pokémon are just your friend because they’ve been around since the start of your adventure while others are befriended for strategic reasons. These Pokémon are likely to be the latter.

Pokémon has introduced a variety of ways to evolve since the start of the franchise and one of the most common is High Friendship. Increasing friendship with specific Pokémon can trigger their evolutions and provide you with a strong ally as a result. If you’re looking to complete your Pokédex or even just simply get looped in on which Pokémon could use a friend in every game, then we’ve got you covered with the full list.

Every Pokémon that evolves from friendship

Pichu strolling with Pokémon friends
These Pokémon need a friend. Image via The Pokémon Company

There are a lot of Pokémon that evolve once you achieve High Friendship, but others will need to complete certain requirements alongside that. This evolution method has been present for a long time so, as you’d expect, these Pokémon come from many generations.

We’ve broken down our list into the Pokémon that evolves, what it will evolve into, and finally any extra requirements. So you can stay looped in to which Pokémon you should make your best friend, here’s a look at the whole list.

Starting EvolutionFinal EvolutionSpecial Requirements
AzurillMarill
BudewRoseliaLevel Up during Daytime
BunearyLopunny
ChanseyBlissey
ChinglingChimecoLevel Up during Nighttime
CleffaClefairy
EeveeEspeonLevel Up during Daytime
EeveeUmbreonLevel Up during Nighttime
EeveeSylveonLevel Up after learning Fairy-type move
GolbatCrobat
IgglybuffJigglypuff
Alolan MeowthAlolan Persian
MunchlaxSnorlax
PichuPikachu
RioluLucarioLevel Up during Daytime
SnomFrosmothLevel Up during Nighttime
SwadloonLeavanny
TogepiTogetic
Type: NullSilvally
WoobatSwoobat

That’s it! Of course, there are several different ways to raise friendship level in Pokémon and it can differ from title to title, but once you work that out you can use it to add any of these evolutions to your collection. Should there be any new Pokémon added that also evolve in this manner, we’ll make sure to update our list again.

