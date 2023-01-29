All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendary locations

Know where exactly you can get your hands on these beasts.

There actually aren’t a whole lot of Legendary Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and this is especially true at the time of the game’s release.

Newer Legendaries introduced in Gen IX should be added into the games through new content in upcoming DLCs—which have been confirmed from multiple trusted sources to be arriving sooner or later—but until then, there will be only six Legendaries that you can look for and add into your team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

These six consist of the Treasures of Ruin, a group of sub-Legendaries, which are Chi-Yu, Chien-Pao, Wo-Chien, and Ting-Lu, as well as the mascot Legendaries, which are Koraidon and Miraidon.

That being said, there is another group of Pokémon that can be categorized as sub-Legendaries introduced in Scarlet and Violet, known as Paradox Pokémon. These are the past and future forms of already existing Pokémon which have base stat totals of 570-590, similar to other sub-Legendary Pokémon. They are version exclusives, with past Paradox forms being exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, and future Paradox Pokémon being exclusive to Pokémon Violet.

Below, you can find a list of all of the Legendaries—including Paradox Pokémon—that you can find and capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Legendary Pokémon locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Koraidon

Koraidon is the mascot Legendary for Pokémon Scarlet, and can only be found and captured in this version of the games. In Pokémon Scarlet, Koraidon accompanies the player on their journey through the lands of Paldea. After finishing all three main stories and the final quest, the player’s Koraidon gains the ability to switch forms and join the player’s team in battle.

If you want to catch another Koraidon from here, you will then need to return to the Great Crater of Paldea where you first battled AI Sada, where you will now encounter Koraidon.

Miraidon

Miraidon is the mascot Legendary for Pokémon Violet, and can only be found and captured in this version of the games. In Pokémon Violet, Miraidon accompanies the player on their journey through the lands of Paldea. After finishing all three main stories and the final quest, the player’s Miraidon gains the ability to switch forms and join the player’s team in battle.

If you want to catch another Miraidon from here, you will then need to return to the Great Crater of Paldea where you first battled AI Turo, where you will now encounter Miraidon.

Chi-Yu

Chi-Yu can be located within the Firescourge Shrine in the northeastern area of Paldea. This shrine will be locked, however, and you will need to find and unearth eight glowing blue stakes found scattered all around the area to unlock it..

Chien-Pao

Chien-Pao can be located within the Icerend Shrine in the southwestern area of Paldea. This shrine will be locked, however, and you will need to find and unearth eight glowing yellow stakes found scattered all around the area to unlock it.

Wo-Chien

Wo-Chien can be located within the Grasswither Shrine in the southeastern area of Paldea. This shrine will be locked, however, and you will need to find and unearth eight glowing purple stakes found scattered all around the area to unlock it.

Ting-Lu

Ting-Lu can be located within the Groundblight Shrine in the northwestern area of Paldea. This shrine will be locked, however, and you will need to find and unearth eight glowing green stakes found scattered all around the area to unlock it.

Great Tusk

Great Tusk is the past Paradox form of Donphan which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. Similar to its future counterpart, Iron Treads, it is the earliest Paradox Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Scarlet right in Asado Desert, where it appears as a Titan Pokémon.

Furthermore, you can also encounter Great Tusk in Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea), where you will have a 10 percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome after clearing the main story.

Scream Tail

Scream Tail is the past Paradox form of Jigglypuff which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. To come across and capture a Scream Tail for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 20 percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome and Grass biome after clearing the main story.

Brute Bonnet

Brute Bonnet is the past Paradox form of Amoonguss which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. To come across and capture a Brute Bonnet for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 20 percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome and a 10 percent chance to come across it in the Grass biome after clearing the main story.

Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane is the past Paradox form of Misdreavus which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. To come across and capture a Flutter Mane for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 15 percent chance to come across it in the Cave biome and a three percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome after clearing the main story.

Slither Wing

Slither Wing is the past Paradox form of Volcarona which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. To come across and capture a Slither Wing for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 15 percent chance to come across it in the Grass biome after clearing the main story.

Sandy Shocks

Sandy Shocks is the past Paradox form of Magneton which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. To come across and capture a Sandy Shocks for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 15 percent chance to come across it in the Rocky biome after clearing the main story.

Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon is the past Paradox form of Salamence which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. To come across and capture a Roaring Moon for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a five percent chance to come across it in the Cave biome and a one percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome after clearing the main story.

Iron Treads

Iron Treads is the future Paradox form of Donphan which is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. Similar to its past counterpart, Great Tusk, it is the earliest Paradox Pokémon you will encounter in Pokémon Violet, right in Asado Desert, where it appears as a Titan Pokémon.

Furthermore, you can also encounter Iron Treads in Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea), where you will have a 10 percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome after clearing the main story.

Iron Bundle

Iron Bundle is the future Paradox form of Delibird which is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. To come across and capture an Iron Bundle for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 20 percent to come across it in the Underground biome and a 10 percent chance to come across it in the Grass biome after clearing the main story.

Iron Hands

Iron Hands is the future Paradox form of Hariyama which is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. To come across and capture an Iron Hands for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 20 percent to come across it in the Grass biome and a 10 percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome after clearing the main story.

Iron Jugulis

Iron Jugulis is the future Paradox form of Hydreigon which is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. To come across and capture an Iron Jugulis for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 15 percent chance to come across it in the Cave biome and a three percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome after clearing the main story.

Iron Moth

Iron Moth is the future Paradox form of Volcarona which is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. To come across and capture an Iron Moth for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 15 percent chance to come across it in the Grass biome after clearing the main story.

Iron Thorns

Iron Thorns is the future Paradox form of Tyranitar which is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. To come across and capture an Iron Thorns for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a 15 percent chance to come across it in the Rocky biome after clearing the main story.

Iron Valiant

Iron Valiant is the future Paradox form of Gallade and Gardevoir which is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. To come across and capture an Iron Valiant for yourself, you will need to make your way into Area Zero (The Great Crater of Paldea) where you will have a five percent to come across it in the Cave biome and a one percent chance to come across it in the Underground biome after clearing the main story.