All Pokémon Go Oddish Limited Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Are you a fan of Oddish? Well, Pokémon Go’s Oddish Limited Research Day is giving you increased Shiny odds and other bonuses just for catching the Grass/Poison-type for a short period of time.
Just like with a Community Day event, Oddish Research Day only runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on Sept. 17. During that time you get double Stardust for catching Oddish and increased odds to find an Oddish that is XXS, XXL, or Shiny.
Throughout the event, you can participate in Oddish PokéStop Showcases and encounter a number of other Grass types more frequently, such as Shroomish, Roselia, Cacnea, Foongus, and Bounsweet. You might even find an Oddish holding a Sun Stone, which you need to evolve it into Bellossom.
Field Research is going to be heavily increased and focus entirely on Oddish encounters during the Research Day, largely making it your main way to encounter Oddish during the event. So get to spinning PokéStops and finishing these event-exclusive tasks if you want the best shot at finding yourself a Shiny.
Full list of Pokémon Go Oddish Limited Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards
- Battle in a Gym.
- Oddish encounter
- Catch five Pokémon.
- Oddish encounter
- Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy.
- Oddish encounter
- Earn three Hearts with your Buddy.
- Oddish encounter
- Make a Great Curveball Throw.
- Oddish encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws in a row.
- Oddish encounter
- Make three Nice Throws in a row.
- Oddish encounter
- Make three Nice Curveball Throws.
- Oddish encounter
- Make three Great Throws.
- Oddish encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws.
- Oddish encounter
- Power up Pokémon three times.
- Oddish encounter
- Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each.
- Oddish encounter
- Spin two PokéStops or Gyms.
- Oddish encounter
- Use a supereffective Charged Attack.
- Oddish encounter
- Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon.
- Oddish encounter
- Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon.
- Oddish encounter