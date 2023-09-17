All Pokémon Go Oddish Limited Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards

These weeds are walking and not in need of pulling.

Are you a fan of Oddish? Well, Pokémon Go’s Oddish Limited Research Day is giving you increased Shiny odds and other bonuses just for catching the Grass/Poison-type for a short period of time.

Just like with a Community Day event, Oddish Research Day only runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on Sept. 17. During that time you get double Stardust for catching Oddish and increased odds to find an Oddish that is XXS, XXL, or Shiny.

Throughout the event, you can participate in Oddish PokéStop Showcases and encounter a number of other Grass types more frequently, such as Shroomish, Roselia, Cacnea, Foongus, and Bounsweet. You might even find an Oddish holding a Sun Stone, which you need to evolve it into Bellossom.

Field Research is going to be heavily increased and focus entirely on Oddish encounters during the Research Day, largely making it your main way to encounter Oddish during the event. So get to spinning PokéStops and finishing these event-exclusive tasks if you want the best shot at finding yourself a Shiny.

Full list of Pokémon Go Oddish Limited Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Battle in a Gym. Oddish encounter

Catch five Pokémon. Oddish encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy. Oddish encounter

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy. Oddish encounter

Make a Great Curveball Throw. Oddish encounter

Make three Curveball Throws in a row. Oddish encounter

Make three Nice Throws in a row. Oddish encounter

Make three Nice Curveball Throws. Oddish encounter

Make three Great Throws. Oddish encounter

Make three Curveball Throws. Oddish encounter

Power up Pokémon three times. Oddish encounter

Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each. Oddish encounter

Spin two PokéStops or Gyms. Oddish encounter

Use a supereffective Charged Attack. Oddish encounter

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon. Oddish encounter

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon. Oddish encounter



