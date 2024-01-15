All Pokémon Go level requirements

Playing Pokémon Go doesn’t just reward players with the joys of catching their favorite Pokémon in the wild—it also gives them the ability to level up and earn fresh rewards.

There is a total of 50 levels in Pokémon Go and while most of them are straightforward to climb through, the latter stages can cause some trouble and confusion. Fortunately if you know what you’re supposed to do, then you can quickly reach the highest levels with no trouble.

Of course, this is where we come in. We’ve compiled a complete list of all of the requirements to rise from level one to 50, so check out our list below and get grinding now!

How to climb every level in Pokémon Go

There are plenty of rewards to earn. Image via Niantic

Niantic has made it simple for players with the approach to leveling from one through 40. This will only require you to accumulate XP. Once you hit 40, getting to 50 gets slightly more difficult, but have no fear, we’ve got all the information you need.

Also, below you’ll find a list of each reward that leveling in Pokémon Go will get you, so if you’re after a particular item make sure you do a quick search and see if it’s available via the leveling process.

Enough of that, here is the full list:

Level Requirements Rewards Level 1 N/A N/A Level 2 1,000 XP 15x Poké balls Level 3 2,000 XP 15x Poké balls Level 4 3,000 XP 15x Poké balls Level 5 4,000 XP 10x Potions

10x Revives

1x Incense Level 6 5,000 XP 15x Poké balls

10x Potions

10x Revives

1x Egg Incubator Level 7 6,000 XP 15x Poké balls

10x Potions

10x Revives

1x Incense Level 8 7,000 XP 15x Poké balls

10x Potions

5x Revives

10x Razz Berry

1x Lure Module Level 9 8,000 XP 15x Poké balls

10x Potions

5x Revives

3x Razz Berry

1x Lucky Egg Level 10 9,000 XP 15x Poké balls

10x Super Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry

1x Incense

1x Lucky Egg

1x Egg Incubator

1x Lure Module Level 11 10,000 XP 15x Poké balls

10x Super Potions

3x Revives

3x Razz Berry Level 12 10,000 XP 20x Great Balls

10x Super Potions

3x Revives

3x Razz Berry Level 13 10,000 XP 15x Great Balls

10x Super Potions

3x Revives

3x Razz Berry Level 14 10,000 XP 15x Great Balls

10x Super Potions

3x Revives

3x Razz Berry Level 15 10,000 XP 15x Great Balls

20x Hyper Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry

1x Incense

1x Lucky Egg

1x Egg Incubator

1x Lure Module Level 16 20,000 XP 10x Great Balls

10x Hyper Potions

5x Revives

5x Razz Berry Level 17 20,000 XP 10x Great Balls

10x Hyper Potions

5x Revives

5x Razz Berry Level 18 20,000 XP 10x Great Balls

10x Hyper Potions

5x Revives

5x Razz Berry Level 19 25,000 XP 10x Great Balls

10x Hyper Potions

5x Revives

5x Razz Berry Level 20 25,000 XP 20x Ultra Balls

20x Hyper Potions

20x Revives

20x Razz Berry

2x Incense

2x Lucky Eggs

2x Egg Incubators

2x Lure Modules Level 21 50,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

10x Hyper Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry Level 22 75,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

10x Hyper Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry Level 23 100,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

10x Hyper Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry Level 24 125,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

10x Hyper Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry Level 25 150,000 XP 25x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

15x Revives

15x Razz Berry

1x Incense

1x Lucky Egg

1x Egg Incubator

1x Lure Module Level 26 190,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

15x Max Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry Level 27 200,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

15x Max Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry Level 28 250,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

15x Max Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry Level 29 300,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

15x Max Potions

10x Revives

10x Razz Berry Level 30 350,000 XP 30x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Razz Berry

3x Incense

3x Lucky Eggs

3x Egg Incubators

3x Lure Modules Level 31 500,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

15x Max Potions

10x Revives

15x Razz Berry Level 32 500,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

15x Max Potions

10x Revives

15x Razz Berry Level 33 750,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

15x Max Potions

10x Revives

15x Razz Berry Level 34 1,000,000 XP 10x Ultra Balls

15x Max Potions

10x Revives

15x Razz Berry Level 35 1,250,000 XP 30x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Razz Berry

2x Incense

1x Lucky Egg

1x Egg Incubator

1x Lure Module Level 36 1,500,000 XP 20x Ultra Bals

20x Max Potions

10x Revives

20x Razz Berry Level 37 2,000,000 XP 20x Ultra Bals

20x Max Potions

10x Revives

20x Razz Berry Level 38 2,500,000 XP 20x Ultra Bals

20x Max Potions

10x Revives

20x Razz Berry Level 39 3,000,000 XP 20x Ultra Bals

20x Max Potions

10x Revives

20x Razz Berry Level 40 5,000,000 XP 40x Ultra Balls

40x Max Potions

40x Max Revives

40x Razz Berry

4x Incense

4x Lucky Eggs

4x Egg Incubators

4x Lure Modules Level 41 6,000,000 XP,

Power up a legendary Pokémon 20 times,

Win 30 Raids,

Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day,

Earn five Gold Medals 20x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Razz Berry

1x Egg Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy Level 42 7,500,000 XP

Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions,

Use items to evolve Pokémon 151 times,

Make three Excellent Throws,

Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon 20x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Nabab Berries

1x Egg Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy Level 43 9,000,000 XP,

Earn 100,000 Stardust,

Use 200 super-effective Charge Attacks,

Catch five Legendary Pokémon,

Earn five Platinum Medals 20x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Silver Pinap Berries

1x Egg Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy

Avatar Pose

Pawniard Encounter Level 44 11,000,000 XP,

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League,

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League,

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League,

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League 20x Ultra Balls

20x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

20x Razz Berries

1x Egg Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy Level 45 13,000,000 XP,

Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts,

Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon,

Defeat a Team Rocket Go Leader 50 times,

Earn 10 Platinum Medals 40x Ultra Balls

40x Max Revives

1x Elite Fast TM

2x Rare XL Candy

2x Incense

2x Lucky Eggs

1x Super Egg Incubator

2x Lures

Avatar Item Level 46 15,500,000 XP,

Complete 100 Field Research Tasks,

Take a snapshot of a Pokémon seven days in a row,

Make 50 excellent throws,

Hatch 30 eggs 30x Ultra Balls

25x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

25x Razz Berry

1x Egg Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy Level 47 18,000,000 XP,

Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species,

Win a Three-Star Raid using only Pokémon with 1,500 CP or less,

Power up three Pokémon to their max CP,

Get 20 Platinum Medals 30x Ultra Balls

25x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

25x Nanab Berries

1x Egg Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy

Avatar Pose Level 48 21,000,000 XP,

Receive 10 Souvenirs from your buddy,

Earn 300 hearts with your buddy,

Walk 200km with your buddy,

Walk 25km in a week eight times, 30x Ultra Balls

25x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

25x Pinap Berries

1x Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy Level 49 25,000,000 XP,

Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300km apart,

Obtain 50 lucky Pokémon in trades,

Send 500 gifts to friends,

Obtain 35 Platinum Medals, 30x Ultra Balls

25x Max Potions

20x Max Revives

25x Pinap Berries

1x Egg Incubator

1x Premium Raid Ticket

1x Rare XL Candy

Avatar Item Level 50 30,000,000 XP,

Make 999 Excellent Throws,

Catch a Legendary Pokémon in your next five Legendary Pokémon encounters,

Defeat a Team Rocket leader three times using only Pokémon with 2,500 CP or less,

Reach rank 10 in Go Battle League 50x Ultra Balls

50x Max Potions

1x Elite Charge TM

2x Rare XL Candy

5x Incense

5x Lucky Eggs

5x Super Egg Incubators

5x Lure Modules

Avatar Item

That’s all of the levels currently in Pokémon Go! If this cap is lifted further then this article will be updated to reflect the changes and show you exactly how you can become a Pokémon master.