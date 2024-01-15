All Pokémon Go level requirements

Playing Pokémon Go doesn’t just reward players with the joys of catching their favorite Pokémon in the wild—it also gives them the ability to level up and earn fresh rewards.

There is a total of 50 levels in Pokémon Go and while most of them are straightforward to climb through, the latter stages can cause some trouble and confusion. Fortunately if you know what you’re supposed to do, then you can quickly reach the highest levels with no trouble.

Of course, this is where we come in. We’ve compiled a complete list of all of the requirements to rise from level one to 50, so check out our list below and get grinding now!

How to climb every level in Pokémon Go

Niantic has made it simple for players with the approach to leveling from one through 40. This will only require you to accumulate XP. Once you hit 40, getting to 50 gets slightly more difficult, but have no fear, we’ve got all the information you need.

Also, below you’ll find a list of each reward that leveling in Pokémon Go will get you, so if you’re after a particular item make sure you do a quick search and see if it’s available via the leveling process.

Enough of that, here is the full list:

LevelRequirementsRewards
Level 1N/AN/A
Level 21,000 XP15x Poké balls
Level 32,000 XP15x Poké balls
Level 43,000 XP15x Poké balls
Level 54,000 XP10x Potions
10x Revives
1x Incense
Level 65,000 XP15x Poké balls
10x Potions
10x Revives
1x Egg Incubator
Level 76,000 XP15x Poké balls
10x Potions
10x Revives
1x Incense
Level 87,000 XP15x Poké balls
10x Potions
5x Revives
10x Razz Berry
1x Lure Module
Level 98,000 XP15x Poké balls
10x Potions
5x Revives
3x Razz Berry
1x Lucky Egg
Level 109,000 XP15x Poké balls
10x Super Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
1x Incense
1x Lucky Egg
1x Egg Incubator
1x Lure Module
Level 1110,000 XP15x Poké balls
10x Super Potions
3x Revives
3x Razz Berry
Level 1210,000 XP20x Great Balls
10x Super Potions
3x Revives
3x Razz Berry
Level 1310,000 XP15x Great Balls
10x Super Potions
3x Revives
3x Razz Berry
Level 1410,000 XP15x Great Balls
10x Super Potions
3x Revives
3x Razz Berry
Level 1510,000 XP15x Great Balls
20x Hyper Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
1x Incense
1x Lucky Egg
1x Egg Incubator
1x Lure Module
Level 1620,000 XP10x Great Balls
10x Hyper Potions
5x Revives
5x Razz Berry
Level 1720,000 XP10x Great Balls
10x Hyper Potions
5x Revives
5x Razz Berry
Level 1820,000 XP10x Great Balls
10x Hyper Potions
5x Revives
5x Razz Berry
Level 1925,000 XP10x Great Balls
10x Hyper Potions
5x Revives
5x Razz Berry
Level 2025,000 XP20x Ultra Balls
20x Hyper Potions
20x Revives
20x Razz Berry
2x Incense
2x Lucky Eggs
2x Egg Incubators
2x Lure Modules
Level 2150,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
10x Hyper Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
Level 2275,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
10x Hyper Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
Level 23100,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
10x Hyper Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
Level 24125,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
10x Hyper Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
Level 25150,000 XP25x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
15x Revives
15x Razz Berry
1x Incense
1x Lucky Egg
1x Egg Incubator
1x Lure Module
Level 26190,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
15x Max Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
Level 27200,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
15x Max Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
Level 28250,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
15x Max Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
Level 29300,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
15x Max Potions
10x Revives
10x Razz Berry
Level 30350,000 XP30x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Razz Berry
3x Incense
3x Lucky Eggs
3x Egg Incubators
3x Lure Modules
Level 31500,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
15x Max Potions
10x Revives
15x Razz Berry
Level 32500,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
15x Max Potions
10x Revives
15x Razz Berry
Level 33750,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
15x Max Potions
10x Revives
15x Razz Berry
Level 341,000,000 XP10x Ultra Balls
15x Max Potions
10x Revives
15x Razz Berry
Level 351,250,000 XP30x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Razz Berry
2x Incense
1x Lucky Egg
1x Egg Incubator
1x Lure Module
Level 361,500,000 XP20x Ultra Bals
20x Max Potions
10x Revives
20x Razz Berry
Level 372,000,000 XP20x Ultra Bals
20x Max Potions
10x Revives
20x Razz Berry
Level 382,500,000 XP20x Ultra Bals
20x Max Potions
10x Revives
20x Razz Berry
Level 393,000,000 XP20x Ultra Bals
20x Max Potions
10x Revives
20x Razz Berry
Level 405,000,000 XP40x Ultra Balls
40x Max Potions
40x Max Revives
40x Razz Berry
4x Incense
4x Lucky Eggs
4x Egg Incubators
4x Lure Modules
Level 416,000,000 XP,
Power up a legendary Pokémon 20 times,
Win 30 Raids,
Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day,
Earn five Gold Medals		20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Razz Berry
1x Egg Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Level 427,500,000 XP
Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions,
Use items to evolve Pokémon 151 times,
Make three Excellent Throws,
Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon		20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Nabab Berries
1x Egg Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Level 439,000,000 XP,
Earn 100,000 Stardust,
Use 200 super-effective Charge Attacks,
Catch five Legendary Pokémon,
Earn five Platinum Medals		20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Silver Pinap Berries
1x Egg Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Avatar Pose
Pawniard Encounter
Level 4411,000,000 XP,
Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League,
Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League,
Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League,
Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League		20x Ultra Balls
20x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
20x Razz Berries
1x Egg Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Level 4513,000,000 XP,
Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts,
Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon,
Defeat a Team Rocket Go Leader 50 times,
Earn 10 Platinum Medals		40x Ultra Balls
40x Max Revives
1x Elite Fast TM
2x Rare XL Candy
2x Incense
2x Lucky Eggs
1x Super Egg Incubator
2x Lures
Avatar Item
Level 4615,500,000 XP,
Complete 100 Field Research Tasks,
Take a snapshot of a Pokémon seven days in a row,
Make 50 excellent throws,
Hatch 30 eggs		30x Ultra Balls
25x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25x Razz Berry
1x Egg Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Level 4718,000,000 XP,
Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species,
Win a Three-Star Raid using only Pokémon with 1,500 CP or less,
Power up three Pokémon to their max CP,
Get 20 Platinum Medals		30x Ultra Balls
25x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25x Nanab Berries
1x Egg Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Avatar Pose
Level 4821,000,000 XP,
Receive 10 Souvenirs from your buddy,
Earn 300 hearts with your buddy,
Walk 200km with your buddy,
Walk 25km in a week eight times,		30x Ultra Balls
25x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25x Pinap Berries
1x Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Level 4925,000,000 XP,
Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300km apart,
Obtain 50 lucky Pokémon in trades,
Send 500 gifts to friends,
Obtain 35 Platinum Medals,		30x Ultra Balls
25x Max Potions
20x Max Revives
25x Pinap Berries
1x Egg Incubator
1x Premium Raid Ticket
1x Rare XL Candy
Avatar Item
Level 5030,000,000 XP,
Make 999 Excellent Throws,
Catch a Legendary Pokémon in your next five Legendary Pokémon encounters,
Defeat a Team Rocket leader three times using only Pokémon with 2,500 CP or less,
Reach rank 10 in Go Battle League		50x Ultra Balls
50x Max Potions
1x Elite Charge TM
2x Rare XL Candy
5x Incense
5x Lucky Eggs
5x Super Egg Incubators
5x Lure Modules
Avatar Item

That’s all of the levels currently in Pokémon Go! If this cap is lifted further then this article will be updated to reflect the changes and show you exactly how you can become a Pokémon master.

