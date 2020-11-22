All requirements and tasks to reach level 41 to 50 in Pokémon Go

There are a lot of things you need to get done.

The level cap for Pokémon Go has finally been increased from the previous level 40 cap that players have been stuck at for years. Now, trainers can start grinding beyond level 40 to try and reach the new cap, which is set at level 50.

The grind will be long. You’ll need to get six million XP just to reach level 41, along with completing multiple tasks that will give you some bonus XP for finishing them.

As always, the closer to level 50 you get, the harder those challenges and the XP requirements will be. Some of the tasks will even ask you to win upwards of 30 battles in each of the Go Battle League seasons, though that will vary depending on when you are playing.

For players who reach level 40 before the end of 2020, they will receive a special badge and the title of Legacy 40 Trainer, along with access to an exclusive Gyarados Hat avatar item and Timed Research. But if you plan on going beyond level 40 and strive to reach the level 50 cap, here are all the details you need for each level-up requirement.

For each task you complete you will gain 500 additional XP, which will be added to your total.

Level 41

6,000,000 XP

Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times

Win 30 Raids

Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day

Earn five Gold Medals

Level 42

7,500,000 XP

Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions

Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times

Make three Excellent Throws

Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Level 43

9,000,000 XP

Earn 100,000 Stardust

Use 200 super effective Charge Attacks

Catch five Legendary Pokémon

Earn five Platinum Medals

Level 44

11,000,000 XP

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League

Level 45

13,000,000 XP

Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts

Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 times

Earn 10 Platinum Medals

Level 46

15,500,000 XP

Complete 100 Field Research Tasks

Take a snapshot of a Pokémon seven days in a row

Make 50 excellent throws

Hatch 30 eggs

Level 47

TBD

Level 48

TBD

Level 49

TBD

Level 50

TBD

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.