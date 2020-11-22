All requirements and tasks to reach level 41 to 50 in Pokémon Go

The level cap for Pokémon Go has finally been increased from the previous level 40 cap that players have been stuck at for years. Now, trainers can start grinding beyond level 40 to try and reach the new cap, which is set at level 50.
The grind will be long. You’ll need to get six million XP just to reach level 41, along with completing multiple tasks that will give you some bonus XP for finishing them.
As always, the closer to level 50 you get, the harder those challenges and the XP requirements will be. Some of the tasks will even ask you to win upwards of 30 battles in each of the Go Battle League seasons, though that will vary depending on when you are playing.
For players who reach level 40 before the end of 2020, they will receive a special badge and the title of Legacy 40 Trainer, along with access to an exclusive Gyarados Hat avatar item and Timed Research. But if you plan on going beyond level 40 and strive to reach the level 50 cap, here are all the details you need for each level-up requirement.
For each task you complete you will gain 500 additional XP, which will be added to your total.
Level 41
- 6,000,000 XP
- Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times
- Win 30 Raids
- Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day
- Earn five Gold Medals
Level 42
- 7,500,000 XP
- Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions
- Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times
- Make three Excellent Throws
- Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon
Level 43
- 9,000,000 XP
- Earn 100,000 Stardust
- Use 200 super effective Charge Attacks
- Catch five Legendary Pokémon
- Earn five Platinum Medals
Level 44
- 11,000,000 XP
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League
- Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League
- Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League
Level 45
- 13,000,000 XP
- Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 times
- Earn 10 Platinum Medals
Level 46
- 15,500,000 XP
- Complete 100 Field Research Tasks
- Take a snapshot of a Pokémon seven days in a row
- Make 50 excellent throws
- Hatch 30 eggs
Level 47
- TBD
Level 48
- TBD
Level 49
- TBD
Level 50
- TBD
This article is being updated as more information becomes available.