All Pokemon Go Fest 2023: New York City Special Research tasks and rewards

This is a stacked list of research to complete.

Some players may have expected Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City to be a copy and paste of the previous in-person events this season, but that is not the case. A decent chunk of the Special Research available has changed at least a little, and the featured Pokémon won’t be the same either.

While players are out and about in New York from Aug. 18 to 20, you can expect to see rare Pokémon like Kangaskhan and Aerodactyl popping up during the Habitat Rotation.

That pairs perfectly with some of the rare raids like Xerneas and Yveltal—without taking into account Mega Rayquaza descending into Mega Raids. And, this is all content you will want to pay attention to if you want to complete the Special Research offered for this event.

While splitting time between the park and city experiences, as listed on your event ticket, you will have different research tasks to complete that will reward you with things like an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon, Diancie, and items to Mega Evolve your Rayquaza.

Make sure to be aware of your surroundings! Photo via Niantic

Full list of event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

You will see two distinct lists of Special Research here for the event itself. That is because the Park Adventure and City Sights research is based on the content players are most likely to encounter during those specific hours of play.

Related: All Habitat Rotation Collection Challenges, schedules, and encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

There is no limitation on when you can complete them during the event, just that they are separate and have unique rewards based on their themes—that being Diancie and Mega Rayquaza.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City Park Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

The Park Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards are identical for players in London and Osaka.

New York City Park Adventure page one

Send three Gifts to Friends Two Incense

Use an Incense 23 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon Three Pinap Berries



Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, one Aerodactyl (Satchel) encounter, and two Incubators

New York City Park Adventure page two

Spin five Photo Discs in the Athletic Field Habitat Lucario encounter

In the Athletic Field Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Lucario Candy

Spin five Photo Discs in the Cursed Treasures Habitat Golett encounter

In the Cursed Treasures Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Golett Candy

Spin five Photo Discs in the Poison Swamp Habitat Skrelp encounter

In the Poison Swamp Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Skrelp

Spin five Photo Discs in the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat Kangaskhan encounter

In the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Kangaskhan Candy



Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, one Carbink encounter, and two Pinap Berries

New York City Park Adventure page three

Complete three Field Research tasks 23 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon 2,023 Stardust

Make three Great Throws 2,023 XP



Total Reward: Two Golden Razz Berries, one Diancie encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries

This is the first time players will be able to encounter and catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.

New York City Park Adventure page four

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon 23 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times Two Star Piece

Earn 2,023 Stardust 2,023 XP



Total Reward: A Go Fest Sticker, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diamond Avatar pose

New York City Park Adventure page five

Mega Evolve Diancie Three Rare Candies

Make a new Friend 25 Diancie Candy

Trade Pokémon three times Two Lure Modules



Total Reward: 20 Diancie Candy XL, five Diancie stickers, and a Diancie avatar shirt

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City Sights Special Research tasks and rewards

This is identical to the City Sights research conducted at Go Fest 2023: Osaka and London.

New York City Sights page one

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms Two Incense

Use an incense 23 Poké Balls

Give your Buddy three Treats Three Nanab Berries



Total Reward: Two Hyper Potions, two Poffins, and two Revives

New York City Sights page two

Power up Pokémon 10 times Two Max Revives

Use a Supereffective Charged Attack Two Super Potions

Win a Mega Raid Two Hyper Potions



Total Reward: Two Max Potions, two Super Incubators, and two Max Revives

New York City Sights page three

Hatch two Eggs 2,023 Stardust

Complete three Field Reseearch tasks 23 Poké Balls

Walk 1km Two Hyper Potions



Total Reward: Two Premium Battle Passes, one Meteorite, and two Golden Razz Berries

New York City Sights page four

Win one raid 100 Mega Rayquaza Energy

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 23 Poké Balls

Earn 384 Stardust 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy



Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust, 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy, and two Rare Candies

New York City Sights page five

Mega Evolve Rayquaza 25 Rayquaza Mega Energy

Battle in a raid with your Buddy Two Star Pieces

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokémon Two Lure Modules



Total Reward: 20 Rayquaza Candy XL, one Meteorite, and two Rare Candy XL

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York is split between normal Field Research and Field Research tied to specific habitats. You can complete all of it throughout the event for various rewards.

Catch 10 Pokémon Aerodactyl encounter Sigilyph encounter Carbink encounter 500 Stardust

Make a new friend 500 Stardust

Send three Gifts to friends 25 Diancie Mega Energy One Rare Candy

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms One Rare Candy

Catch 10 Pokémon (Cursed Treasures Habitat) Golett encounter

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy (Cursed Treasures Habitat) Golett encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon (Prehistoric Volcano Habitat) Kangaskhan encounter

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy (Prehistoric Volcano Habitat) Kangaskhan encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon (Poison Swamp Habitat) Skrelp encounter

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy (Poison Swamp Habitat) Skrelp encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon (Athletic Field Habitat) Lucario encounter

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy (Athletic Field Habitat) Lucario encounter



All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York GO for Gold Timed Research

As it turns out, the Route-themed GO for Gold Timed Research is active during Go Fest 2023: New York after popping up in Osaka and London at the start of August. This means it will likely be available during the global event to end the season too.

GO for Gold page one

Catch 10 Pokémon 2,023 Stardust

Power up Pokémon five times 23 Poké Balls

Use an Incense Three Nanab Berries



Total Reward: Three Razz Berries, one Incubator, and 2,023 XP

GO for Gold page two

Follow a Route One Lucky Egg

Hatch two Eggs Three Revives

Explore 1km Three Razz Berries



Total Reward: Three Super Potions, one Lucy Egg, and three Pinap Berries

GO for Gold page three

Claim Reward! 2,023 XP

Claim Reward! 2,023 Stardust

Claim Reward! 2,023 XP



Total Reward: 100 Sableye Mega Energy, 80 PokéCoins, and three Golden Razz Berries

About the author