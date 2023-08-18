All Pokemon Go Fest 2023: New York City Special Research tasks and rewards

Some players may have expected Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City to be a copy and paste of the previous in-person events this season, but that is not the case. A decent chunk of the Special Research available has changed at least a little, and the featured Pokémon won’t be the same either.
While players are out and about in New York from Aug. 18 to 20, you can expect to see rare Pokémon like Kangaskhan and Aerodactyl popping up during the Habitat Rotation.
That pairs perfectly with some of the rare raids like Xerneas and Yveltal—without taking into account Mega Rayquaza descending into Mega Raids. And, this is all content you will want to pay attention to if you want to complete the Special Research offered for this event.
While splitting time between the park and city experiences, as listed on your event ticket, you will have different research tasks to complete that will reward you with things like an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon, Diancie, and items to Mega Evolve your Rayquaza.
Full list of event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York
You will see two distinct lists of Special Research here for the event itself. That is because the Park Adventure and City Sights research is based on the content players are most likely to encounter during those specific hours of play.
There is no limitation on when you can complete them during the event, just that they are separate and have unique rewards based on their themes—that being Diancie and Mega Rayquaza.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City Park Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards
The Park Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards are identical for players in London and Osaka.
New York City Park Adventure page one
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- Two Incense
- Use an Incense
- 23 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Three Pinap Berries
Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, one Aerodactyl (Satchel) encounter, and two Incubators
New York City Park Adventure page two
- Spin five Photo Discs in the Athletic Field Habitat
- Lucario encounter
- In the Athletic Field Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Lucario Candy
- Spin five Photo Discs in the Cursed Treasures Habitat
- Golett encounter
- In the Cursed Treasures Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Golett Candy
- Spin five Photo Discs in the Poison Swamp Habitat
- Skrelp encounter
- In the Poison Swamp Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Skrelp
- Spin five Photo Discs in the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat
- Kangaskhan encounter
- In the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Kangaskhan Candy
Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, one Carbink encounter, and two Pinap Berries
New York City Park Adventure page three
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- 23 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- 2,023 Stardust
- Make three Great Throws
- 2,023 XP
Total Reward: Two Golden Razz Berries, one Diancie encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries
This is the first time players will be able to encounter and catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.
New York City Park Adventure page four
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- 23 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Two Star Piece
- Earn 2,023 Stardust
- 2,023 XP
Total Reward: A Go Fest Sticker, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diamond Avatar pose
New York City Park Adventure page five
- Mega Evolve Diancie
- Three Rare Candies
- Make a new Friend
- 25 Diancie Candy
- Trade Pokémon three times
- Two Lure Modules
Total Reward: 20 Diancie Candy XL, five Diancie stickers, and a Diancie avatar shirt
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City Sights Special Research tasks and rewards
This is identical to the City Sights research conducted at Go Fest 2023: Osaka and London.
New York City Sights page one
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms
- Two Incense
- Use an incense
- 23 Poké Balls
- Give your Buddy three Treats
- Three Nanab Berries
Total Reward: Two Hyper Potions, two Poffins, and two Revives
New York City Sights page two
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Two Max Revives
- Use a Supereffective Charged Attack
- Two Super Potions
- Win a Mega Raid
- Two Hyper Potions
Total Reward: Two Max Potions, two Super Incubators, and two Max Revives
New York City Sights page three
- Hatch two Eggs
- 2,023 Stardust
- Complete three Field Reseearch tasks
- 23 Poké Balls
- Walk 1km
- Two Hyper Potions
Total Reward: Two Premium Battle Passes, one Meteorite, and two Golden Razz Berries
New York City Sights page four
- Win one raid
- 100 Mega Rayquaza Energy
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 23 Poké Balls
- Earn 384 Stardust
- 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy
Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust, 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy, and two Rare Candies
New York City Sights page five
- Mega Evolve Rayquaza
- 25 Rayquaza Mega Energy
- Battle in a raid with your Buddy
- Two Star Pieces
- Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokémon
- Two Lure Modules
Total Reward: 20 Rayquaza Candy XL, one Meteorite, and two Rare Candy XL
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
Field Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York is split between normal Field Research and Field Research tied to specific habitats. You can complete all of it throughout the event for various rewards.
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Aerodactyl encounter
- Sigilyph encounter
- Carbink encounter
- 500 Stardust
- Make a new friend
- 500 Stardust
- Send three Gifts to friends
- 25 Diancie Mega Energy
- One Rare Candy
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- One Rare Candy
- Catch 10 Pokémon (Cursed Treasures Habitat)
- Golett encounter
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy (Cursed Treasures Habitat)
- Golett encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon (Prehistoric Volcano Habitat)
- Kangaskhan encounter
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy (Prehistoric Volcano Habitat)
- Kangaskhan encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon (Poison Swamp Habitat)
- Skrelp encounter
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy (Poison Swamp Habitat)
- Skrelp encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon (Athletic Field Habitat)
- Lucario encounter
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy (Athletic Field Habitat)
- Lucario encounter
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York GO for Gold Timed Research
As it turns out, the Route-themed GO for Gold Timed Research is active during Go Fest 2023: New York after popping up in Osaka and London at the start of August. This means it will likely be available during the global event to end the season too.
GO for Gold page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 2,023 Stardust
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 23 Poké Balls
- Use an Incense
- Three Nanab Berries
Total Reward: Three Razz Berries, one Incubator, and 2,023 XP
GO for Gold page two
- Follow a Route
- One Lucky Egg
- Hatch two Eggs
- Three Revives
- Explore 1km
- Three Razz Berries
Total Reward: Three Super Potions, one Lucy Egg, and three Pinap Berries
GO for Gold page three
- Claim Reward!
- 2,023 XP
- Claim Reward!
- 2,023 Stardust
- Claim Reward!
- 2,023 XP
Total Reward: 100 Sableye Mega Energy, 80 PokéCoins, and three Golden Razz Berries