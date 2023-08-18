All Habitat Rotation Collection Challenges, schedules, and encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

The final in-person event for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is here, with players descending on New York City from Aug. 18 to 20 for the game’s biggest celebration of the year.

Unlike the previous events in Osaka and London, various elements for Go Fest 2023: New York have shifted and will be entirely unique for anyone in attendance. This includes many of the featured spawns and the new Shiny Pokémon that will be available for the first time—Golurk and Dragalge.

This will be another chance for players to challenge Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids with other Legendary Pokémon featured alongside it in regular raids. Completing the ticketed Special Research is also the only way to get the Diancie.

If you plan on taking part in Go Fest 2023, whether it’s in New York this weekend or globally on Aug. 26 and 27, a big part of that will be encountering featured Pokémon during the Habitat Rotation. It might be a lot to keep up with, so I have compiled a full list of every encounter for each habitat along with the schedule they will appear on.

Go Fest always has some wild features to celebrate Pokémon. Photo via Niantic

Full Habitat Rotation schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

Just like with basically every other event Niantic uses Habitat Rotations in, each individual habitat will start and end exactly on the hour throughout the duration of the event during your local timezone. There is no set schedule for when each will appear.

Every habitat will rotate through multiple times, allowing you plenty of opportunities to catch every featured Pokémon. This is the only way to complete your Collection Challenges, some Special Research tasks, and habitat-specific Field Research.

You can also encounter rare Pokémon like Kangaskhan and Aerodactyl depending on what habitat is live, so just looking around is worth it if you want to see what you can find.

All Prehistoric Volcano Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York encounters

Kangaskhan

Aerodactyl

Dratini

Slugma

Cranidos

Shieldon

Darumaka

Archen

Axew

Durant

Tyrunt

How to complete the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

Total reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Kangaskhan encounter, and one Incense

All Poison Swamp Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York encounters

Zubat

Venonat

Tentacool

Surskit

Gulpin

Seviper

Skorupi

Venipede

Pawniard

Skrelp

Noibat

How to complete the Poison Swamp Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

Total reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Skrelp encounter, and one Incense

All Cursed Treasure Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York encounters

Gastly

Pinsir

Eevee

Snorlax

Nosepass

Sableye

Chimecho

Yamask

Klink

Golett

Durant



How to complete the Cursed Treasure Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

Total reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Golett encounter, and one Incense

All Athletic Field Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York encounters

Voltorb

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Shroomish

Makuhita

Spoink

Zangoose

Baltoy

Lucario

Throh

How to complete the Athletic Field Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

Total reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Lucario encounter, and one Incense.

Once you have finished the Collection Challenges, you can either continue your Special Research work or swap your focus to battling Mega Rayquaza as it debuts in Mega Raids.

