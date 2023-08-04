How to beat Mega Rayquaza in Pokémon Go Fest 2023 raids

It's one of the coolest Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Mega Rayquaza is finally making its long-awaited Pokémon Go debut at Go Fest 2023. Players can battle against it for the first time at in-person Mega Raids in London and Osaka between Aug. 4 and 6, or in New York City between Aug. 18 and 20. It will then be available to the rest of the world online once Go Fest 2023: Global kicks off on Aug. 26 and 27.

It’s unique compared to other Mega Evolutions. Rather than Mega Energy, players need to teach it the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent move, which can only be done using a new item, Meteorites. These will be available through research tasks.

If you’re as excited as I am, you probably can’t wait to catch it too. But you’ll need to beat it in a Mega Raid first, and that’s easier said than done if you don’t know what its weaknesses and counters are.

All Mega Rayquaza weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Mega Rayquaza is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon, so it’s twice as vulnerable to Ice-type Pokémon and their moves. It’s also weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Rock-type Pokémon.

I will be using Fairy and Rock-type Pokémon over Dragon-type Pokémon since they have the added perk of being resistant to most of their attacks while Dragon-types are vulnerable. Still, Ice-type Pokémon are still the best choice.

If you’re really lucky, you might catch a Shiny Mega Rayquaza. Image via The Pokémon Company

Best Mega Rayquaza counters in Pokémon Go

For the reasons mentioned above, the best counter against Mega Rayquaza is Mega Abomasnow, which debuted in 2020. Not only does this burly Ice-type Pokémon durable, but it’s capable of learning Powder Snow and Weather Ball, which is a lethal combination against Mega Rayquaza.

Mega Glailie is also an excellent choice. The best moveset for it is Ice Shard and Avalanche.

If you’d prefer using a Rock-type, Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide packs a punch, and if Fairy-types are more up your alley, I’d use Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

By using these Pokémon to exploit Mega Rayquaza’s weaknesses, you should have no problem beating it and making it your own. Then, all that’s left to do is pick the best moves.

Best Mega Rayquaza moveset in Pokémon Go

The best moveset for Mega Rayquaza to be Air Slash as the Fast Attack and Outrage as the Charged Attack. It has high damage output on paper and you’ll have one Flying-type move and one Dragon-type move. Dragon Tail and Aerial Ace are good options too.

