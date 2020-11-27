Mega Abomasnow, Mega Charizard X, and Mega Gengar headline December raid rotation for Pokémon Go

It's almost time to hunt for the Frost Tree Pokémon.

December is quickly approaching and some big changes are about to go live in Pokémon Go. Niantic has confirmed that Mega Raids will have a massive rotation, too.

Starting on Dec. 1, all of the current Mega Pokémon available in Mega Raids will leave the rotation, while a new group headlined by the addition of Mega Abomasnow will become available.

Along with the Ice/Grass-type making its debut as part of the December update, both Mega Charizard X and Mega Gengar will be returning to the rotation. Mega Blastoise, Mega Charizard Y, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Houndoom will all be removed for the time being.

It’s likely that some of the new rewards for completing Timed Research tasks in December will include Abomasnow Mega Energy. Other winter-themed Pokémon will also be available as encounter rewards and through various other parts of the update.

As for the regular raid rotation, Kyurem is returning to five-star raids at the same time as the main legendary for a limited-time.