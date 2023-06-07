Pokémon Go Fest 2023: All dates, times, and locations

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is right around the corner, with three different in-person events paired with a larger global event scheduled to bring players around the world plenty of content in the closing weeks of the Hidden Gems season.

Split into three distinct parts, Niantic is hosting ticketed Go Fest 2023 events in three cities before giving everyone a chance to get involved with a global variant. There will be a ticket for the global event too, but not every piece of content will be locked behind it.

Throughout the four events, players will see new Shiny Pokémon appearing for the first time, habitat rotations, various research tasks to complete, the return of the Global Challenge Arena, and much more. This will also be the Pokémon Go debut for Diancie and Carbink—though the former will be locked as a ticketed Special Research encounter.

There are plenty of other things to look forward to when it comes to Go Fest 2023, like gathering with other players to take on new challenges. So if you plan to participate, here is a full overview of the event’s dates, locations, and times.

Full dates, times, and locations for Pokémon Go Fest 2023

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 will have three in-person events and one global event. These will be spread out across multiple weekends in August, with all but the global variant lasting a full three days—that global event will run for two.

Pokemon Go Fest has been a roaring success in years past.

The local festivities will kick off on Aug. 4 with players gathering in London, England, and Osaka, Japan for a weekend of fun. That will be followed by New York City’s event on Aug. 16 before things close out with Go Fest Global on Aug. 26 and 27.

Event Dates Times London Aug. 4, 5, and 6 9am to 7pm BST Osaka Aug. 4, 5, and 6 9am to 7pm JST NYC Aug. 18, 19, and 20 9am to 7pm ET Global Aug. 26 and 27 TBD

For the in-person events, players purchasing tickets will split their time between a specific local park and walking the city.

Each ticket will tell Pokémon players when they will get their Park Experience in blocks between 9am and 1:30pm or 2:30 pm and 7pm in that event’s local time.

