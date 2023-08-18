All Shiny Pokémon, raids, and increased encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York

Pokémon Go events live and die based on the Pokémon that are available for players to catch, which is typically why Pokémon Go Fest is one of the biggest and best events of the year. Go Fest 2023: New York City brings a lot to the table, including new Shiny Pokémon, Legendary raids, and plenty of rarely featured encounters.

From Aug. 18 to 20, if you are out in New York City, you will be running into a number of Pokémon making their Pokémon Go debut or spawning more frequently in one of the various Habitat Rotations—this includes Mega Rayquaza, Diancie, Kangaskhan, and more.

You will want to study what Pokémon are appearing more frequently so you can finish up your Special Research by optimizing the Habitat Rotation spawns before focusing on raids. Just know that Go Fest 2023 has a lot to offer whatever way you want to tackle the event, and I have put together a guide for what Pokémon you are bound to see.

Aerodactyl with a special satchel is up for grabs. Image via Niantic

All Shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City

Pokémon Go Fest tends to add a few new Shiny Pokémon while also making a lot of sought-after Shinies available throughout the event. Go Fest 2023: New York City has dropped two new Shiny appearances for the Golett and Skrelp lines.

Almost every other Pokémon, along with those new faces, can appear as a Shiny during Go Fest. Throughout the comprehensive encounter list I have made for the event, any Pokémon marked with an asterisk could appear Shiny for lucky players.

All regular increased Pokémon spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City

Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown*

Unown A*

Unown D*

Unown I*

Unown M*

Unown N*

Unown O*

Unown !*

Sigilyph

All Habitat Rotation encounters during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City

All Prehistoric Volcano Habitat encounters

Kangaskhan*

Aerodactyl*

Dratini*

Slugma*

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Darumaka*

Archen*

Axew*

Heatmor*

Tyrunt*

All Poison Swamp Habitat encounters

Zubat*

Venonat*

Tentacool*

Surskit*

Gulpin*

Seviper*

Skorupi*

Venipede*

Pawniard*

Skrelp*

Noibat*

All Cursed Treasures Habitat encounters

Gastly*

Pinsir*

Eevee*

Snorlax*

Nosepass*

Sableye*

Chimecho*

Yamask*

Klink*

Golett*

Durant*

All Athletic Field Habitat encounters

Voltorb*

Hitmonlee*

Hitmonchan*

Hitmontop*

Shroomish*

Makuhita*

Spoink*

Zangoose*

Baltoy*

Lucario*

Throh*

All event-exclusive Raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City

All five-star Raids

Cresselia*

Xerneas*

Yveltal*

All Mega Raids

Mega Rayquaza* First appearance



All event-exclusive Egg Hatches during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City

7km Eggs Kangaskhan* Sigilyph Klink* Golett* Pawniard* Skrelp*

10km Eggs Mawile* Bagon* Tirtouga* Archen* Emolga Deino* Tyrunt* Amaura* Goomy Rockruff* Jangmo-o



Don’t forget to take advantage of this list to help complete the Go Fest 2023: New York City Special Research, which is how you can nab yourself a Diancie.

