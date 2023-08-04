All Habitat Rotation Collection Challenges, schedules, and encounters for Pokemon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is here, and with it, Niantic has refreshed its Habitat Rotation to include new featured encounters and Collection Challenges to complete based on those themes.
To start, Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka will introduce four new habitats to players, which will rotate hourly and only be available while these events are running in-person from Aug. 4 to 6. The following Go Fest 2023 events later this month will feature entirely different Habitat Rotations and other content differences.
Each of the four habitats—Dark Jungle, Fairy Garden, Hypnotic Glaciar, and Volcanic Island—has 11 unique Pokémon that will only spawn in the wild during the hours where it is active. There are a handful of other featured Pokémon that will appear throughout the event regardless of the habitat too.
You will also need to try and keep track of those Pokémon in order to complete the Go Fest 2023 Collection Challenges, with one available per habitat. I recommend just focusing on the event’s Special Research first since the rewards are better, and include an encounter with Diancie, but come back to the Collection Challenges after that or work to finish them alongside your other content.
- Full Habitat Rotation schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- All Dark Jungle Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka encounters
- How to complete the Dark Jungle Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- All Fairy Garden Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka encounters
- How to complete the Fairy Garden Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- All Hypnotic Glacier Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka encounters
- How to complete the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- All Volcanic Island Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka encounters
- How to complete the Volcanic Island Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
Full Habitat Rotation schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
For each of the four habitats, they will begin rotating as soon as the event starts, swapping over on the hour until the end of the event day during your local time zone.
Pokémon tied to a specific habitat will only spawn during that habitat’s hourly rotation. Each rotation will happen multiple times per day, ensuring you have plenty of opportunities to catch every featured Pokémon and complete both your Collection Challenges and any research tasks featuring those encounters—some Field Research will even be exclusive to each habitat too.
All Dark Jungle Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka encounters
- Zubat
- Tangela
- Heracross
- Seviper
- Burmy (Plant Cloak)
- Skorupi
- Purrloin
- Venipede
- Deino
- Pumpkaboo
- Dewpider
How to complete the Dark Jungle Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- Catch a Dewpider
- Catch a Pumpkaboo
- Catch a Tangela
- Catch a Venipede
- Catch a Purrloin
- Catch a Skorupi
- Catch a Burmy
- Catch a Deino
- Catch a Zubat
Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Dewpider encounter, and one Incense
All Fairy Garden Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka encounters
- Bulbasaur
- Jigglypuff
- Oddish
- Hoppip
- Seedot
- Cacnea
- Petilil
- Ferroseed
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Dedenne
How to complete the Fairy Garden Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- Catch a Petilil
- Catch a Swirlix
- Catch a Jigglypuff
- Catch a Spritzee
- Catch a Hoppip
- Catch a Cacnea
- Catch a Bulbasaur
- Catch an Oddish
- Catch a Seedot
Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Petilil encounter, and one Incense
All Hypnotic Glacier Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka encounters
- Seel
- Shellder
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Jynx
- Snorlax
- Snowy Form Castform
- Galarian Darumaka
- Elgyem
- Cubchoo
- Amaura
- Bergmite
How to complete the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- Catch a Bergmite
- Catch a Jynx
- Catch an Elgyem
- Catch a Castform (Snowy Form)
- Catch a Shellder
- Catch a Seel
- Catch a Cubchoo
- Catch a Galarian Darumaka
- Catch a Snorlax
Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, and one Incense
All Volcanic Island Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka encounters
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Aerodactyl wearing a satchel
- Dratini
- Mantine
- Surskit
- Nosepass
- Corphish
- Lucario
- Durant
- Inkay
How to complete the Volcanic Island Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- Catch a Squirtle
- Catch a Corphish
- Catch a Surskit
- Catch a Dratini
- Catch a Mantine
- Catch a Charmander
- Catch a Nosepass
- Catch an Aerodactyl
- Catch an Inkay
Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Lucario encounter, and one Incense
Once you have finished the Collection Challenges, you can focus on battling Mega Rayquaza as it debuts in Mega Raids.