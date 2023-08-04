All Pokemon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest season is now officially underway, with Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka kicking off the first set of events running throughout August. The in-person events are running on the same dates and with many shared pieces of content—though that doesn’t stop the Special Research included from being rewarding for anyone attending.
Set to run from Aug. 4 to 6 as premium, ticketed events for trainers able to attend, Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka offer plenty of unique bonuses to players like Habitat Rotations and the ability to encounter Mega Rayquaza for the first time.
If you aren’t able to attend either in-person event, there is a smaller global option this weekend in the Glittering Garden—or you can wait until the end of the month when Go Fest 2023 goes global and brings some of this content to players worldwide.
Across all in-person events for Go Fest 2023, the experience will be split between a “Park Adventure” and “City Adventure” since players will split their time between two different locations every day depending on their ticket type. Both of those experiences has unique Special Research to pair with other content like Collection Challenges too.
In my experience, it will take you longer to complete a pice of research than a Collection Challenge, espeically since Go Fest uses habitat rotations based on the time of day. Though, if you are attending either Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London or Osaka this weekend, here is a full overview of every piece of research, along with all of the relevant tasks and rewards.
Full event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards
Osaka Park Adventure page one
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- Two Incense
- Use an Incense
- 23 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Three Pinap Berries
Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, one Aerodactyl encounter, and two Incubators
Osaka Park Adventure page two
- Spin five Photo Discs in the Dark Jungle Habitat
- Dewpider encounter
- In the Dark Jungle Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Dewpider Candy
- Spin five Photo Discs in the Fairy Garden Habitat
- Petilil encounter
- In the Fairy Garden Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Petilil Candy
- Spin five Photo Discs in the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat
- Galarian Mr. Mime encounter
- In the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Mr. Mime Candy
- Spin five Photo Discs in the Volcanic Island Habitat
- Lucario encounter
- In the Volcanic Island Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught
- 25 Lucario Candy
Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, one Carbink encounter, and two Pinap Berries
Osaka Park Adventure page three
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- 23 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- 2,023 Stardust
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 2,023 XP
Total Reward: Two Golden Razz Berries, one Diancie encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries
This is the first time players will be able to encounter and catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.
Osaka Park Adventure page four
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- 23 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Two Star Piece
- Earn 2,023 Stardust
- 2,023 XP
Total Reward: A Go Fest Sticker, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diamond Avatar shirt
Osaka Park Adventure page five
- Mega Evolve Diancie
- Three Rare Candies
- Make a new Friend
- 25 Diancie Candy
- Trade Pokémon three times
- Two Lure Modules
Total Reward: 20 Diancie Candy XL, five Diancie stickers, and a Diancie avatar shirt
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights Special Research tasks and rewards
Osaka City Sights page one
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms
- Two Incense
- Use an incense
- 23 Poké Balls
- Give your Buddy three Treats
- Three Nanab Berries
Total Reward: Two Hyper Potions, two Poffins, and two Revives
Osaka City Sights page two
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- Two Max Revives
- Use a Supereffective Charged Attack
- Two Super Potions
- Win a Mega Raid
- Two Hyper Potions
Total Reward: Two Max Potions, two Super Incubators, and two Max Revives
Osaka City Sights page three
- Hatch two Eggs
- 2,023 Stardust
- Complete three Field Reseearch tasks
- 23 Poké Balls
- Walk 1km
- Two Hyper Potions
Total Reward: Two Premium Battle Passes, one Meteorite, and two Golden Razz Berries
Osaka City Sights page four
- Win one raid
- 100 Mega Rayquaza Energy
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 23 Poké Balls
- Earn 384 Stardust
- 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy
Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust, 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy, and two Rare Candies
Osaka City Sights page five
- Mega Evolve Rayquaza
- 25 Rayquaza Mega Energy
- Battle in a raid with your Buddy
- Two Star Pieces
- Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokémon
- Two Lure Modules
Total Reward: 20 Rayquaza Candy XL, one Meteorite, and two Rare Candy XL
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London Park Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards
This section will be updated when Go Fest 2023: London begins.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London City Sights Special Research tasks and rewards
This section will be updated when Go Fest 2023: London begins.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
Field Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka will be split between normal Field Research and Field Research tied to specific habitats. This section will be updated as this information becomes available.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka GO for Gold Timed Research
As spotted by LeekDuck, the GO for Gold Timed Reserach is active during Go Fest 2023, though it is currently unclear if this will be the case for all events or it is just live now. Either way, here are all of the current research tasks and rewards for this set of Route-themed content.
GO for Gold page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 2,023 Stardust
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 23 Poké Balls
- Use an Incense
- Three Nanab Berries
Total Reward: Three Razz Berries, one Incubator, and 2,023 XP
GO for Gold page one
- Follow a Route
- One Lucky Egg
- Hatch two Eggs
- Three Revives
- Explore 1km
- Three Razz Berries
Total Reward: Three Super Potions, one Lucy Egg, and three Pinap Berries
This section will be updated as the GO for Gold research is added to during the event.