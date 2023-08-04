All Pokemon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka Special Research tasks and rewards

That's a lot of rocks to find in a city.

Pokémon Go Fest season is now officially underway, with Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka kicking off the first set of events running throughout August. The in-person events are running on the same dates and with many shared pieces of content—though that doesn’t stop the Special Research included from being rewarding for anyone attending.

Set to run from Aug. 4 to 6 as premium, ticketed events for trainers able to attend, Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka offer plenty of unique bonuses to players like Habitat Rotations and the ability to encounter Mega Rayquaza for the first time.

If you aren’t able to attend either in-person event, there is a smaller global option this weekend in the Glittering Garden—or you can wait until the end of the month when Go Fest 2023 goes global and brings some of this content to players worldwide.

Across all in-person events for Go Fest 2023, the experience will be split between a “Park Adventure” and “City Adventure” since players will split their time between two different locations every day depending on their ticket type. Both of those experiences has unique Special Research to pair with other content like Collection Challenges too.

In my experience, it will take you longer to complete a pice of research than a Collection Challenge, espeically since Go Fest uses habitat rotations based on the time of day. Though, if you are attending either Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London or Osaka this weekend, here is a full overview of every piece of research, along with all of the relevant tasks and rewards.

Full event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

Osaka Park Adventure page one

Send three Gifts to Friends Two Incense

Use an Incense 23 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon Three Pinap Berries



Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, one Aerodactyl encounter, and two Incubators

Osaka Park Adventure page two

Spin five Photo Discs in the Dark Jungle Habitat Dewpider encounter

In the Dark Jungle Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Dewpider Candy

Spin five Photo Discs in the Fairy Garden Habitat Petilil encounter

In the Fairy Garden Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Petilil Candy

Spin five Photo Discs in the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

In the Hypnotic Glacier Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Mr. Mime Candy

Spin five Photo Discs in the Volcanic Island Habitat Lucario encounter

In the Volcanic Island Habitat, take a Snapshot of a Pokémon you caught 25 Lucario Candy



Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, one Carbink encounter, and two Pinap Berries

Osaka Park Adventure page three

Complete three Field Research tasks 23 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon 2,023 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokémon 2,023 XP



Total Reward: Two Golden Razz Berries, one Diancie encounter, and two Silver Pinap Berries

This is the first time players will be able to encounter and catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.

Osaka Park Adventure page four

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon 23 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times Two Star Piece

Earn 2,023 Stardust 2,023 XP



Total Reward: A Go Fest Sticker, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diamond Avatar shirt

Osaka Park Adventure page five

Mega Evolve Diancie Three Rare Candies

Make a new Friend 25 Diancie Candy

Trade Pokémon three times Two Lure Modules



Total Reward: 20 Diancie Candy XL, five Diancie stickers, and a Diancie avatar shirt

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights Special Research tasks and rewards

Osaka City Sights page one

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms Two Incense

Use an incense 23 Poké Balls

Give your Buddy three Treats Three Nanab Berries



Total Reward: Two Hyper Potions, two Poffins, and two Revives

Osaka City Sights page two

Power up Pokémon 10 times Two Max Revives

Use a Supereffective Charged Attack Two Super Potions

Win a Mega Raid Two Hyper Potions



Total Reward: Two Max Potions, two Super Incubators, and two Max Revives

Osaka City Sights page three

Hatch two Eggs 2,023 Stardust

Complete three Field Reseearch tasks 23 Poké Balls

Walk 1km Two Hyper Potions



Total Reward: Two Premium Battle Passes, one Meteorite, and two Golden Razz Berries

Osaka City Sights page four

Win one raid 100 Mega Rayquaza Energy

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 23 Poké Balls

Earn 384 Stardust 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy



Total Reward: 2,023 Stardust, 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy, and two Rare Candies

Osaka City Sights page five

Mega Evolve Rayquaza 25 Rayquaza Mega Energy

Battle in a raid with your Buddy Two Star Pieces

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokémon Two Lure Modules



Total Reward: 20 Rayquaza Candy XL, one Meteorite, and two Rare Candy XL

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London Park Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

This section will be updated when Go Fest 2023: London begins.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London City Sights Special Research tasks and rewards

This section will be updated when Go Fest 2023: London begins.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka will be split between normal Field Research and Field Research tied to specific habitats. This section will be updated as this information becomes available.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka GO for Gold Timed Research

As spotted by LeekDuck, the GO for Gold Timed Reserach is active during Go Fest 2023, though it is currently unclear if this will be the case for all events or it is just live now. Either way, here are all of the current research tasks and rewards for this set of Route-themed content.

GO for Gold page one

Catch 10 Pokémon 2,023 Stardust

Power up Pokémon five times 23 Poké Balls

Use an Incense Three Nanab Berries



Total Reward: Three Razz Berries, one Incubator, and 2,023 XP

GO for Gold page one

Follow a Route One Lucky Egg

Hatch two Eggs Three Revives

Explore 1km Three Razz Berries



Total Reward: Three Super Potions, one Lucy Egg, and three Pinap Berries

This section will be updated as the GO for Gold research is added to during the event.

