All increased spawns, raids, and Habitat Rotation encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is starting early this year, with in-person events running for players in Osaka and London from August 4 to 6. And, just as you’d expect from such a huge event, a wide variety of Pokémon will be featured as encounters—including a few new faces like Diancie and Mega Rayquaza.
If you are out at either event and purchased an event ticket, you’ll have access to all of the event perks, including increased spawns, a few epic raids featuring Legendary Pokémon, and special Habitat Rotation encounters that change throughout the day. Most of this content will also be available to players around the world later this month during Go Fest 2023: Global, but for now it is locked to in-person events.
Whether you want to try your hand at completing the various Habitat Collection Challenges or just plan on catching Pokémon to clear your Special Research tasks, you should try to keep up with just what Pokémon are actually available.
- All regular increased Pokémon spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- All Habitat Rotation encounters during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- All event-exclusive Raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
All regular increased Pokémon spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
- Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown
- Unown A
- Unown D
- Unown I
- Unown M
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown !
- Sigilyph
All Habitat Rotation encounters during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
All Dark Jungle Habitat encounters
- Zubat
- Tangela
- Heracross
- Seviper
- Burmy (Plant Cloak)
- Skorupi
- Purrloin
- Venipede
- Deino
- Pumpkaboo
- Dewpider
All Fairy Garden Habitat encounters
- Bulbasaur
- Jigglypuff
- Oddish
- Hoppip
- Seedot
- Cacnea
- Petilil
- Ferroseed
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Dedenne
All Hypnotic Glacier Habitat encounters
- Seel
- Shellder
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Jynx
- Snorlax
- Snowy Form Castform
- Galarian Darumaka
- Elgyem
- Cubchoo
- Amaura
- Bergmite
All Volcanic Island Habitat encounters
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Aerodactyl wearing a satchel
- Dratini
- Mantine
- Surskit
- Nosepass
- Corphish
- Lucario
- Durant
- Inkay
All event-exclusive Raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka
All five-star Raids
- Cresselia
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
All Mega Raids
- Mega Rayquaza
- First appearance
Not only can you encounter all of these Pokémon, but a majority of them can be Shiny. Additionally, every player who completes part of their Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London or Osaka Special Research will encounter the Mythical Pokémon Diancie for the first time.