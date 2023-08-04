All increased spawns, raids, and Habitat Rotation encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is starting early this year, with in-person events running for players in Osaka and London from August 4 to 6. And, just as you’d expect from such a huge event, a wide variety of Pokémon will be featured as encounters—including a few new faces like Diancie and Mega Rayquaza.

If you are out at either event and purchased an event ticket, you’ll have access to all of the event perks, including increased spawns, a few epic raids featuring Legendary Pokémon, and special Habitat Rotation encounters that change throughout the day. Most of this content will also be available to players around the world later this month during Go Fest 2023: Global, but for now it is locked to in-person events.

Whether you want to try your hand at completing the various Habitat Collection Challenges or just plan on catching Pokémon to clear your Special Research tasks, you should try to keep up with just what Pokémon are actually available.

All regular increased Pokémon spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka

Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown

Unown A

Unown D

Unown I

Unown M

Unown N

Unown O

Unown !

Sigilyph

All Habitat Rotation encounters during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka

All Dark Jungle Habitat encounters

Zubat

Tangela

Heracross

Seviper

Burmy (Plant Cloak)

Skorupi

Purrloin

Venipede

Deino

Pumpkaboo

Dewpider

All Fairy Garden Habitat encounters

Bulbasaur

Jigglypuff

Oddish

Hoppip

Seedot

Cacnea

Petilil

Ferroseed

Spritzee

Swirlix

Dedenne

All Hypnotic Glacier Habitat encounters

Seel

Shellder

Galarian Mr. Mime

Jynx

Snorlax

Snowy Form Castform

Galarian Darumaka

Elgyem

Cubchoo

Amaura

Bergmite

All Volcanic Island Habitat encounters

Charmander

Squirtle

Aerodactyl wearing a satchel

Dratini

Mantine

Surskit

Nosepass

Corphish

Lucario

Durant

Inkay

All event-exclusive Raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London and Osaka

All five-star Raids

Cresselia

Xerneas

Yveltal

All Mega Raids

Mega Rayquaza First appearance



Not only can you encounter all of these Pokémon, but a majority of them can be Shiny. Additionally, every player who completes part of their Pokémon Go Fest 2023: London or Osaka Special Research will encounter the Mythical Pokémon Diancie for the first time.

