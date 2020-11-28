All Nidoran Limited Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

The seventh iteration of Pokémon Go’s Limited Research Day is now live, with players having the opportunity to catch Nidoran♂ and Nidoran♀ all day on Nov. 28.
Shiny variations of both Poison-types are also available if you get lucky while catching them.
You only have one day to capture as many Nidoran as possible, so if you plan on trying to complete the Nidoran Day Limited Research, here’s everything you need to know.
Step one
- Transfer two Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter
- Catch a Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter
- Make two Nice Throws – Nidoran♂ Encounter
Total rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 750 Stardust, 750 XP
Step two
- Transfer a Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter
- Make a Nice Throw – Nidoran♀ Encounter
Total rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP
Step three
- Use two Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter
- Catch two Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter
- Make three Nice Throws – Nidoran♂ Encounter
Total rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP
Step four
- Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter
- Catch three Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter
- Make a Nice Throws – Nidoran♀ Encounter
Total rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 750 Stardust, 750 XPNidoran and Nidoran Limited Research
