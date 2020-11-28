All Nidoran Limited Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

Watch out for all of the Poison Points.

The seventh iteration of Pokémon Go’s Limited Research Day is now live, with players having the opportunity to catch Nidoran♂ and Nidoran♀ all day on Nov. 28.

Shiny variations of both Poison-types are also available if you get lucky while catching them.

You only have one day to capture as many Nidoran as possible, so if you plan on trying to complete the Nidoran Day Limited Research, here’s everything you need to know.

Step one

Transfer two Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch a Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Make two Nice Throws – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Total rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Step two

Transfer a Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Make a Nice Throw – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Total rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Step three

Use two Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch two Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Make three Nice Throws – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Total rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Step four

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch three Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Make a Nice Throws – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Total rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 750 Stardust, 750 XPNidoran and Nidoran Limited Research

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.