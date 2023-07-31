All McDonald’s Pokémon TCG promo cards: 2023 Full card list and prices

In what has become an annual campaign, The Pokémon Company and McDonald’s have a special promotional set of Pokémon TCG cards that will be available for customers who order Happy Meals.

The promotion will begin running in the United States in mid-to-late August, the UK on Aug. 23, and has already started up for places like Germany and Austria. It doesn’t look like this collection of cards will be anything super special, however.

According to images shown early by various customers and PokéBeach from early products, the set will feature 15 cards—all reprinted from one of the recent Scarlet and Violet sets. A handful will be featured as holo cards with a special foil border, while the others are all common rarity.

Each pack will contain four random cards, including a single holo, and will be paired with a Match & Battle toy.

2023 McDonald’s Pokémon TCG promo card list

Included with the purchase of a McDonald’s Happy Meal at select locations in North America is a Pokémon TCG booster pack containing four random cards. Collectors can pull up to 15 cards, with six of the 15 having the McDonald’s Holo Foil treatment.

Each booster pack is called Pokémon Match & Battle, much like the 2022 promotion. The Halo Foil treatment applied to the 2023 cards is different from the previous year’s card styles.

All possible McDonald’s Pokémon TCG cards

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Cetoddle

Cetitan

Pikachu

Pawmi

Kilowattrel

Flittle

Sandaconda

Klawf

Blissey

Tandemaus

Cyclizar

Kirlia

Of the 15 McDonald’s Pokémon cards getting released this year, all are from Scarlet & Violet base set, except for Pikachu, who is from the most recent Paldea Evolved set. The best pull from the promo list is likely Cyclizar, which features no retreat cost, 110 HP, and the Touring ability that can draw two cards at the cost of only one Energy.

The 2023 McDonald’s Pokémon promotion will kick off in countries like Germany and Austria on July 27, followed by a U.K. launch on Aug. 23. At the time of writing, no official release date has been announced for McDonald’s in the North American region. The expected launch date is sometime in August or September.

McDonald’s Pokémon TCG 2023 card prices

Collectors shouldn’t expect to break the bank with pulls from the 2023 McDonald’s Pokémon Match & Battle booster packs. No prices are available at the time of writing for the 2023 promotion but there is data from last year’s McDonald’s Pokémon TCG promotion.

Based on data from TCGPlayer, the 2022 McDonald’s Pokémon packs have a market price of around $2.50 to $2.75. The Pokémon card worth the most money from the 2022 promotion is Pikachu, having a secondary market price of around $2.

About the author