All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go Dragon Week

More than just dragons are spawning at an increased rate.

Because players met the Ultra Unlock requirements during Pokémon Go Fest 2020, Niantic is currently rolling out the first of three themed weeks of content.

Starting with Dragon Week, players will be able to participate in themed events throughout August, which involves increasing the spawn rates of specific types of Pokémon. That also applies to Egg hatching and event raid pools.

Each week will also come with a timed research task that, if you complete it before the end of the week, will reward you with extra, rare encounters. For Dragon Week, you will have the chance to encounter the Dragon/Dark-type Deino and catch a Shiny one for the first time.

Here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Dragon Week, which runs from July 31 to Aug. 7.

Spawn Increases

Charmander (Shiny Available)

Alolan Exeggutor (Shiny Available)

Horsea (Shiny Available)

Seadra

Dratini (Shiny Available)

Dragonair

Treecko (Shiny Available)

Trapinch (Shiny Available)

Vibrava

Swablu (Shiny Available)

Bagon (Shiny Available)

Shelgon

Gible (Shiny Available)

Gabite

Event Eggs (All 7km Eggs)

Horsea (Shiny Available)

Dratini (Shiny Available)

Trapinch (Shiny Available)

Swablu (Shiny Available)

Bagon (Shiny Available)

Gible (Shiny Available)

Deino (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raid Battles