All Grass Electric dual-type Pokémon

Certain dual typings in Pokémon are far rarer than others. You tend to see more dual typings that make sense paired together, such as Poison and Ghost types. One particular dual typing you rarely see throughout the franchise is Grass and Electric, which you can only find a handful of times in the Pokedex.

Recommended Videos

The Grass and Electric types don’t tend to mesh well together because both types deal ineffective damage against one another. As a result, the developers have mostly swayed away from giving a single Pokémon this rare dual typing. But two Pokémon have the Grass and Electric dual typing, which you can see in the guide below.

Every Grass Electric duel-type Pokémon

Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode

Hisuian Voltorb is still fast as a Grass type. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First up is an evolutionary line that got new forms when Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched. The Hisuian forms of Voltorb and Electrode received the Grass type in addition to their traditional Electric type, making them the second and third Pokémon to receive this specific dual typing. Compared to their pure Electric forms in other regions, Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode have new strengths and weaknesses you’ll have to account for.

Specifically, Electrode now has an exclusive move called Chloroblast that deals Grass-type damage to both the Pokémon’s target and itself. The combination of Electric and Grass-type moves in a Hisuian Electrode’s arsenal makes it an intriguing party option for your adventures in Legends: Arceus.

Mow Rotom

Mow Rotom is one of Rotom’s several forms. Image via the Pokémon Company

The first Grass and Electric dual type in the Pokémon franchise was Mow Rotom, a secondary form of the Ghost and Electric-type Rotom. Rotom was first introduced in Generation IV and is one of the best gimmick Pokémon in the franchise. Rotom changes its appearance and typing when holding a specific item, swapping out the Ghost type for the type of whatever item it’s holding.

In Mow Rotom’s case, it needs to hold the lawnmower to change into a Grass type. By doing so, you can unlock a new move for Mow Rotom, called Leaf Storm, only available when Rotom holds the lawnmower. This move, paired with other Electric-type moves, can make Mow Rotom a formidable opponent in battle, especially if you use its newfound type advantages correctly.

Those are the only Grass and Electric dual-type Pokémon in the Pokedex. Perhaps the upcoming release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A will add more.