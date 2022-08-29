Pokémon is one of the most versatile franchises in the world. From augmented reality games to adventure titles, there are countless Pokémon titles for players to enjoy.

Pokémon UNITE is the franchise’s take on the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre. Ever since its release, UNITE’s Pokémon roster has continued to grow. With each Pokémon release, the game also receives new cosmetics, meaning there’s always something new to unlock in Pokémon UNITE.

Unlocking every piece of content in the game in Pokémon UNITE may require some in-app purchases. Players looking to stick to the free-to-play route should keep track of the available gift codes to avoid missing out on free content.

Active gift codes in Pokémon UNITE (Aug. 29)

Active Pokémon UNITE gift code Reward WORLDS2022 Special WCS T-Shirt UNITE1IN Three-day Limited License: GlaceonSlowpoke Set (Seven-day rental)Seven-day Battle Point Boost CardSeven-day Grade Trial Card

To use the codes listed above in Pokémon UNITE, players will need to redeem them.

Launch Pokémon UNITE.

Head over to your profile.

Select Events.

Choose Gift Exchange.

Click on the orange Exchange button.

You’ll be redirected to a website where you can redeem codes.

Copy any of the active gift codes above and paste them onto the redemption page to unlock the rewards.

The rewards will be sent via the in-game mail system, and it can take up to 48 hours for players to receive the rewards. If it takes longer than 48 hours, you can consider opening a support ticket so a specialist can check your account’s logs.