This is what happens when you over-transfer.

Pokémon Go is running another event for April Fools’ Day, this time playing off of a pun and bringing in a flock of Pidgey.

From 1 to 7pm local time, players will encounter Pidgey everywhere. But these aren’t just normal Pidgey.

No, according to Niantic, these are the Pidgey that players have been transferring to Professor Willow since the game launched in 2016. The Pidgey pen finally got too full, and now the escaped Flying-types are swarming the overworld.

Throughout the event, players will encounter Pidgey more frequently and have a higher chance of finding XXS and XXL Pidgey during the event. Lucky players can also encounter a Shiny, though Pidgey is also the only featured encounter during the event period and won’t impact other things like raid rotations.

There is also new Special and Field Research to complete too, which can only be finished on April 1. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for April Fowl’s Day: Pidgey Pandemonium.

All April Fowl’s Day: Pidgey Pandemonium Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pidgey Pandemonium page one

Catch 10 Pokémon 25 Poké Balls

Transfer 10 Pokémon Five Potions

Make five Nice Throws Five Nanab Berries



Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust, a Pidgey encounter, and five Razz Berries

Pidgey Pandemonium page two

Claim Reward! 10 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Five Super Potions

Claim Reward! 3,500 XP



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Pidgey encounter, and 15 Pidgey Candy

April Fowl’s Day: Pidgey Pandemonium Field Research