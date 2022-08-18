All 2022 Pokémon World Championship promo codes: Pokémon Go, TCG, Sword and Shield, and UNITE

With the 2022 Pokémon World Championships (PWC) now underway in London, England, players at home can watch all the action across Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon Go, and Pokkén Tournament DX from Aug. 18 to 21.

And, while watching the streams on Twitch or YouTube, many of these games also have tie-ins going on with the PWC, whether that be an actual, full event in Pokémon Go or codes being given out for special rewards in multiple titles. All of this is being done live and varies depending on which stream you are watching or the game you are trying to get a reward in.

For Sword and Shield, there are codes to get rare Pokémon, Pokémon Go offers a code for Timed Research and an in-game shirt, UNITE is giving players a shot at its own take on an event shirt, and even Pokémon TCG Online and TCG Live are getting a special card giveaway. Just be sure to keep an eye on social media or streams, because some of them will only be available for a limited time.

If you need a hub to check for when each of these special codes goes live, what the rewards are, and how long you have to redeem them, here is a full list of codes for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships.

Every 2022 Pokémon World Championships promo code

Pokémon Sword and Shield Victini and Celebrate Sinistea promo codes

During the 2022 PWC, players at home have access to a special code to get a Victini via official distribution for the first time in Generation Seven. This specific code is available for all players but must be redeemed before Aug. 21 at 6:59pm CT.

Code: W0RLD22V1CT0RY

As for the Sinistea that will know the exclusive move Celebrate and holds a Moomoo Milk, it is only being distributed to players via Local Mystery Gift at the actual 2022 PWC venue. This means you can’t obtain it from home unless you trade with someone who was present at the event.

Pokémon Go Timed Research and T-shirt promo codes

Pokémon Go has specific Timed Research and other bonuses exclusive to players present at the 2022 PWC venue, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a tie-in for the global event going on at the same time to celebrate the game’s first official appearance as a main title.

The main code players will care about is the global code for the blue Worlds T-Shir, which is going to be available to redeem until Aug. 21, likely at 6:59pm CT. Unfortunately, the red variant is only offered via a specific PokéStop at the Pokémon Go booth in the venue.

Code: WRGUZRVKRR2M3

Pokémon Go also has a second set of codes that unlock Timed Research for players at home, though the code changes hourly. Your best bet to grab the code is by watching the Pokémon Go livestream on Twitch or YouTube, though this article will also be updated periodically with the most recent codes if they change.

Code: NSNATBHDNNTDU

Pokémon UNITE 2022 Pokémon World Championship T-Shirt promo code

The most straightforward reward of them all, UNITE players watching from anywhere in the world can enter a promo code and receive a special 2022 PWC shirt for their in-game avatar.

Code: WORLDS2022

Pokémon TCG Online and TCG Live Path to the Peak promo

Players on both the Pokémon TCG Online and TCG Live platforms will want to keep an eye on the TCG stream this weekend to watch the best players compete, but also to grab a special copy of a strong Stadium card—Path to the Peak. This can be redeemed on either game once the promo goes live and will be available until Aug. 21.

Code: TBA

Pokkén Tournament DX 2022 Pokémon World Championship promo

This is the final time Pokkén Tournament DX will be featured as a main title at the PWC, but there is no promo available for players to redeem.

To celebrate the game on its way out of the competitive circuit, however, Nintendo is offering the game as a free trial to Nintendo Switch Online members from Aug. 18 to 31. It will also be 30 percent off on the Switch eShop during this period too.