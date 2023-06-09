After 20 years the original 151 Pokémon have been reunited for a TCG release

The Pokémon Company is gearing up for one of its most anticipated sets in Japan next week, titled Pokémon Card 151, and finally, we have got our first glimpse at the full collection of cards.

Pokémon Card 151 boasts 165 cards including all of the original Pokémon fans will be familiar with from the first generation of video games, or for those who have been collecting for a long time, the very first Pokémon TCG base set. All of these Pokémon can be seen back in action thanks to a post by PokeBeach today unveiling the set.

Included in this set for the first time in more than 20 years is Kadabra. The middle evolution from Abra’s evolution line has been stuck in limbo in the TCG space due to a legal battle that was recently settled. Now, this Psychic-type favorite is back.

Kadabra from Pokémon Card 151 Image via PokeBeach

Sticking with Scarlet and Violet’s formula, Pokémon Card 151 includes ex-type cards, alongside art rares and secret rares. Not all of the Pokémon featured will get the full-art treatment, but those who do have received some of their most stunning cards yet.

Poliwhirl from Pokémon Card 151 image via PokeBeach Zapdos from Pokémon Card 151 image via PokeBeach

Poliwhirl’s art rare is a standout in this upcoming release alongside Zapdos whose artwork also boasts the two other legendary birds from this generation. Given the popularity this generation of cards has sustained over the years, we expect these cards to be some of the most sought-after in the set.

Fortunately for those looking for the big three starters, yes they all got their own Secret Rares and they are indeed stunning.

Even more SIRs have been revealed for Pokémon Card 151…my gosh. pic.twitter.com/J3gBXt32YN — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 9, 2023

While the regular set is available for fans to check out, not all of the secret rares have been unveiled yet. Fans should expect those to begin surfacing online next week as we approach the launch.

Pokémon Card 151 will arrive in Japanese stores next Friday, June 16, but those in the West wanting to get their hands on them may have to wait a little longer. The TCG world is expected to land an English translation of this set in September.

Fans can expect more news on this in the coming months.

