Persona 3 Reload: Fanatic Tower weakness

Persona 3 Reload’s Tartarus is filled with bosses, and if you find a red door in the tower’s final block, it’s worth facing what’s on the other side—especially if you’re up against the Fanatic Tower.

The Fanatic Tower appears in Adamah as a random Monad Door boss. If you’re looking for materials and gems to use at Mayoido Antiques or just want a bump in XP, taking this boss on is more than worth your time. As far as bosses go in Adamah, the Fanatic Tower is generally less threatening (a positive since that block has so many Gatekeepers).

Here’s how you to use Fanatic Tower’s weakness to win this fight in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Fanatic Tower’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Fanatic Tower is weak to Pierce but absorbs Electricity and nullifies Wind. Yukari should focus on basic attacks instead of Wind magic, especially due to this boss’ resistance.

Pierce is somewhat easy to come by. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Fanatic Tower in Persona 3 Reload

Fanatic Tower has quite a health pool, but thankfully for anyone crossing Tartarus’ Monad Doors, it also has an easy weakness. Pierce attacks will get this boss ready for an All-Out Attack, which will let you take chunks of its health bar.

This would normally make Aigis and Yukari natural choices to bring to this fight. Fanatic Tower hits hard with Electricity damage, though, with access to Ziodyne and Maziodyne, plus buffs such as Heat Riser and Concentrate. Ken and Junpei don’t have as much of a problem because they’re not weak to Electricity.

But since this is a Monad Door boss, you can’t exactly choose who you bring to this fight, and you’re stuck with whoever is in Tartarus with you. If you brought Yukari and/or Aigis, you have more opportunities to set up an All-Out Attack, but you should watch out for their weaknesses. If the Fanatic Tower gets an extra attack, it could be a free buff like Concentrate or Heat Riser. Aigis’ Theurgies are more devastating than usual here, and they’re easily worth using if you have a full gauge. Junpei and Ken carry less risk, given the enemy can’t exploit their weaknesses.

If you have Mitsuru, Akihiko, and Koromaru in your lineup, you won’t have much to do when it comes to exploiting weaknesses. You can use the protagonist to set up All-Out Attacks and flex to healing when needed while everyone keeps hitting the Monad Door boss as best as they can. Generally, you can burn this boss before it burns you, especially if you bring in big guns like Theurgies.