How to find every Gem in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload lets you fuse several different Personas into stronger forms as the story progresses. However, Personas are not the only things you fuse; you can do the same with certain items. To do this, you need to acquire Gems.

Gems in Persona 3 Reload

Gems are used to forge Persona 3 Reload gear. Depending on the Gems you have, you can fuse gear of different rarities that are strong through every stage of the story. There are 16 different Gems you can acquire through various means:

Amethyst

Aquamarine

Black Quartz

Diamond

Emerald

Garnet

Gold Quartz

Malachite

Onyx

Opal

Pearl

Ruby

Sapphire

Silver Quartz

Topaz

Turquoise

Unlike Persona fusion, which needs you to meet certain level or Social Link requirements, you only need to find the appropriate gem, base, and Persona Heart Items for item fusion.

Where to find Gems in Persona 3 Reload

You start at Arqa. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is one straightforward way to find Gems in Persona 3 Reload: Tartarus. Exploring Tartarus and completing different floors will lead you to enemies that have certain Gems as part of their item drops. Defeating these enemies is the most consistent way to acquire the Gems you need for the items you require to fuse.

You can prepare in advance by praying at the Naganaki Shrine on the day you decide to go to Tartarus. Keep praying till you get the “feeling sneakier” blessing, which increases drop rates. You can also get a Gamble Fortune Reading from the Fortune Teller in Club Escapade to increase the chances of rare enemies spawning if they hold the items you need.

You end at Adamah. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The enemies you’re looking for only spawn on certain floors, so make sure you have the nearby teleporters functional to make your farming easier. For guaranteed drops, look through the blocks of Arqa, Yabbashah, Tziah, Harabah, and Adamah.

Some rarer Gems like Black Quartz, Silver Quartz, and Gold Quartz can only be found as drops from strong enemies. On the other hand, Gems like Malachite can be found all over the place, including the first block, Thebel. With 265 floors to cover across Tartarus, finding the location of the right Gems can be confusing.

Amethyst drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Angry Table Harabah 165 to 214 Ardent Dancer Yabbashah 65 to 114 Bestial Wheel Arqa 17 to 64 Creation Relic Yabbashah 65 to 114 Grieving Tiara Arqa 17 to 64 Growth Relic Tziah 115 to 164 Hell Knight Harabah 165 to 214 Insidious Maya Yabbashah 65 to 114 Jealous Cupid Arqa 17 to 64 Maniacal Book Arqa 17 to 64 Phantom Mage Arqa 17 to 64 Phantom Master Arqa 17 to 64 Tranquil Idol Tziah 115 to 164 Venus Eagle Arqa 17 to 64

Aquamarine drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Adamant Beetle Arqa 17 to 64 Black Raven Arqa 17 to 64 Crazy Twins Harabah 165 to 214 Crying Table Arqa 17 to 64 Frivolous Maya Arqa 17 to 64 Jupiter Eagle Yabbashah 65 to 114 Laughing Table Arqa 17 to 64 Liberating Idol Tziah 115 to 164 Lustful Snake Yabbashah 65 to 114 Ruinous Idol Harabah 165 to 214 Shouting Tiara Yabbashah 65 to 114 Soul Dancer Arqa 17 to 64 Vicious Raven Arqa 17 to 64 Writhing Tiara Tziah 115 to 164

Black Quartz drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Champion Knight B Tziah 115 to 164 Elegant Mother B Tziah 115 to 164 Five Fingers of Blight Yabbashah 65 to 114 Fleetfooted Cavalry Arqa 17 to 64 Jotun of Power B Yabbashah 65 to 114 Lustful Snake B Yabbashah 65 to 114 Wild Drive B Yabbashah 65 to 114

Diamond drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Arcane Turret Tziah 115 to 164 Conviction Sword Tziah 115 to 164 Daring Gigas Adamah 215 to 260 Kaiden Musha Harabah 165 to 214 Light Balance Adamah 215 to 260 Minotaur I Adamah 215 to 260 Minotaur IV Yabbashah 65 to 114 Nemean Beast Adamah 215 to 260

Emerald drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Avenger Knight Yabbashah 65 to 114 Death Castle Adamah 215 to 260 Desirous Maya Harabah 165 to 214 Elegant Mother Tziah 115 to 164 Furious Gigas Yabbashah 65 to 114 Ill-Fated Maya Tziah 115 to 164 Order Giant Tziah 115 to 164 Red Sigil Harabah 165 to 214 Solid Castle Tziah 115 to 164 Wrathful Book Adamah 215 to 260

Garnet drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Champion Knight Tziah 115 to 164 Death Dice Adamah 215 to 260 Eternal Eagle Adamah 215 to 260 Fate Seeker Harabah 165 to 214 Gracious Cupid Harabah 165 to 214 Green Sigil Adamah 215 to 260 Ice Raven Yabbashah 65 to 114 Indolent Maya Yabbashah 65 to 114 Stasis Giant Harabah 165 to 214 Visceral Maya Tziah 115 to 164

Gold Quartz drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Daring Gigas B Adamah 215 to 260 Divine Mother B Adamah 215 to 260 Invasive Serpent Adamah 215 to 260 Jotun of Evil B Adamah 215 to 260 Tenjin Musha C Adamah 215 to 260

Malachite drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Bronze Dice Arqa 17 to 64 Constancy Relic Tziah 115 to 164 Corrupt Tower Arqa 17 to 64 Cowardly Maya Thebel Two to 15 Crying Table Arqa 17 to 64 Dark Eagle Arqa 17 to 64 Desirous Maya Harabah 165 to 214 Devious Maya Adamah 215 to 260 Dogmatic Tower Yabbashah 65 to 114 Golden Beetle Arqa 17 to 64 Grieving Tiara Arqa 17 to 64 Haughty Maya Arqa 17 to 64 Heretic Magus Arqa 17 to 64 Ill-Fated Maya Tziah 115 to 164 Imprudent Maya Harabah 165 to 214 Indolent Maya Yabbashah 65 to 114 Insidious Maya Yabbashah 65 to 114 Judgement Sword Harabah 165 to 214 Laughing Table Arqa 17 to 64 Lustful Snake Yabbashah 65 to 114 Maniacal Book Arqa 17 to 64 Muttering Tiara Thebel Two to 15 Obsessed Cupid Thebel Two to 15 Soul Dancer Arqa 17 to 64 Visceral Maya Tziah 115 to 164 Wild Beast Arqa 17 to 64

Onyx drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Almighty Hand Yabbashah 65 to 114 Apostate Tower Harabah 165 to 214 Dancing Hand Arqa 17 to 64 Devoted Cupid Yabbashah 65 to 114 Enslaved Beast Arqa 17 to 64 Haughty Maya Arqa 17 to 64 Heat Balance Arqa 17 to 64 Justice Sword Yabbashah 65 to 114 Killing Hand Arqa 17 to 64 Magical Magus Tziah 115 to 164 Pistil Mother Harabah 165 to 214 Silent Book Yabbashah 65 to 114 Sky Balance Arqa 17 to 64 Spurious Book Arqa 17 to 64 Wild Beast Arqa 17 to 64 Wondrous Magus Tziah 115 to 164

Opal drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Death Twins Tziah 115 to 164 Emperor Beetle Adamah 215 to 260 Hakurou Musha Tziah 115 to 164 Immoral Snake Harabah 165 to 214 Infinite Sand Adamah 215 to 260 Iron Dice Harabah 165 to 214 Killer Drive Tziah 115 to 164 Killer Twins Yabbashah 65 to 114 Mighty Cyclops Tziah 115 to 164 Phantom Lord Yabbashah 65 to 114 Royal Dancer Adamah 215 to 260

Pearl drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Fierce Cyclops Adamah 215 to 260 Imprudent Maya Harabah 165 to 214 Mad Cyclops Harabah 165 to 214 Platinum Dice Adamah 215 to 260 Silver Dice Adamah 215 to 260

Ruby drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Amenti Raven Adamah 215 to 260 Jotun of Blood Harabah 165 to 214 Jotun of Evil Adamah 215 to 260 Mighty Beast Harabah 165 to 214 Minotaur II Adamah 215 to 260 Noble Seeker Adamah 215 to 260

Sapphire drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Brave Wheel Tziah 115 to 164 Devious Maya Adamah 215 to 260 Doom Sword Adamah 215 to 260 Flowing Sand Tziah 115 to 164 Jotun of Power Yabbashah 65 to 114 Minotaur III Tziah 115 to 164 Onnen Musha Adamah 215 to 260 Perpetual Sand Harabah 165 to 214 Scarlet Turret Harabah 165 to 214 Wicked Turret Adamah 215 to 260

Silver Quartz drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Curse Dice B Harabah 165 to 214 Demented Knight Harabah 165 to 214 Jotun of Blood B Harabah 165 to 214 Order Giant B Tziah 115 to 164 Ruinous Idol B Harabah 165 to 214 Scarlet Turret B Harabah 165 to 214

Topaz drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Battle Wheel Harabah 165 to 214 Bigoted Maya Adamah 215 to 260 Blue Sigil Tziah 115 to 164 Carnal Snake Adamah 215 to 260 Curse Dice Harabah 165 to 214 Death Seeker Tziah 115 to 164 Dogmatic Tower Yabbashah 65 to 114 Harmony Giant Adamah 215 to 260 Judgement Sword Harabah 165 to 214 Mind Dice Yabbashah 65 to 114 Slaughter Drive Adamah 215 to 260

Turquoise drops

Enemies Tartarus Block Floors Bronze Dice Arqa 17 to 64 Constancy Relic Tziah 115 to 164 Dark Eagle Arqa 17 to 64 Golden Beetle Yabbashah 65 to 114 Mach Wheel Yabbashah 65 to 114 Power Castle Harabah 165 to 214 Prime Magus Harabah 165 to 214 Regal Mother Tziah 115 to 164 Steel Gigas Arqa 17 to 64 Wild Drive Yabbashah 65 to 114

How to use Gems in Persona 3 Reload

The shopkeeper will help you out. Image via Atlus.

Once you acquire Gems, it’s time to fuse the gear you need. To successfully fuse a weapon or armor, you will need a Base, a Gem, and a Heart Item (optional) depending on the gear requirements. You can also use Gems to fuse consumable items and gifts that you can present to your Social Links to increase their affection towards you.

Every time you defeat an Arcana Shadow boss or clear a full block in Tartarus, we recommend coming back to Mayoido Antiques to check up on the shopkeeper’s stock of items. The shop opens in July, so if you acquire any of these items before then, feel free to stock up on them for when the store eventually opens.

If you find the right Persona 3 Reload gear to fuse, your runs all the way through Tartarus until the final boss—including the secret boss—should be smooth sailing.