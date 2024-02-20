How to find every Gem in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload lets you fuse several different Personas into stronger forms as the story progresses. However, Personas are not the only things you fuse; you can do the same with certain items. To do this, you need to acquire Gems.
There is one straightforward way to find Gems in Persona 3 Reload: Tartarus. Exploring Tartarus and completing different floors will lead you to enemies that have certain Gems as part of their item drops. Defeating these enemies is the most consistent way to acquire the Gems you need for the items you require to fuse.
You can prepare in advance by praying at the Naganaki Shrine on the day you decide to go to Tartarus. Keep praying till you get the “feeling sneakier” blessing, which increases drop rates. You can also get a Gamble Fortune Reading from the Fortune Teller in Club Escapade to increase the chances of rare enemies spawning if they hold the items you need.
The enemies you’re looking for only spawn on certain floors, so make sure you have the nearby teleporters functional to make your farming easier. For guaranteed drops, look through the blocks of Arqa, Yabbashah, Tziah, Harabah, and Adamah.
Some rarer Gems like Black Quartz, Silver Quartz, and Gold Quartz can only be found as drops from strong enemies. On the other hand, Gems like Malachite can be found all over the place, including the first block, Thebel. With 265 floors to cover across Tartarus, finding the location of the right Gems can be confusing.
Amethyst drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Angry Table
Harabah
165 to 214
Ardent Dancer
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Bestial Wheel
Arqa
17 to 64
Creation Relic
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Grieving Tiara
Arqa
17 to 64
Growth Relic
Tziah
115 to 164
Hell Knight
Harabah
165 to 214
Insidious Maya
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Jealous Cupid
Arqa
17 to 64
Maniacal Book
Arqa
17 to 64
Phantom Mage
Arqa
17 to 64
Phantom Master
Arqa
17 to 64
Tranquil Idol
Tziah
115 to 164
Venus Eagle
Arqa
17 to 64
Aquamarine drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Adamant Beetle
Arqa
17 to 64
Black Raven
Arqa
17 to 64
Crazy Twins
Harabah
165 to 214
Crying Table
Arqa
17 to 64
Frivolous Maya
Arqa
17 to 64
Jupiter Eagle
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Laughing Table
Arqa
17 to 64
Liberating Idol
Tziah
115 to 164
Lustful Snake
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Ruinous Idol
Harabah
165 to 214
Shouting Tiara
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Soul Dancer
Arqa
17 to 64
Vicious Raven
Arqa
17 to 64
Writhing Tiara
Tziah
115 to 164
Black Quartz drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Champion Knight B
Tziah
115 to 164
Elegant Mother B
Tziah
115 to 164
Five Fingers of Blight
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Fleetfooted Cavalry
Arqa
17 to 64
Jotun of Power B
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Lustful Snake B
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Wild Drive B
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Diamond drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Arcane Turret
Tziah
115 to 164
Conviction Sword
Tziah
115 to 164
Daring Gigas
Adamah
215 to 260
Kaiden Musha
Harabah
165 to 214
Light Balance
Adamah
215 to 260
Minotaur I
Adamah
215 to 260
Minotaur IV
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Nemean Beast
Adamah
215 to 260
Emerald drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Avenger Knight
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Death Castle
Adamah
215 to 260
Desirous Maya
Harabah
165 to 214
Elegant Mother
Tziah
115 to 164
Furious Gigas
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Ill-Fated Maya
Tziah
115 to 164
Order Giant
Tziah
115 to 164
Red Sigil
Harabah
165 to 214
Solid Castle
Tziah
115 to 164
Wrathful Book
Adamah
215 to 260
Garnet drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Champion Knight
Tziah
115 to 164
Death Dice
Adamah
215 to 260
Eternal Eagle
Adamah
215 to 260
Fate Seeker
Harabah
165 to 214
Gracious Cupid
Harabah
165 to 214
Green Sigil
Adamah
215 to 260
Ice Raven
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Indolent Maya
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Stasis Giant
Harabah
165 to 214
Visceral Maya
Tziah
115 to 164
Gold Quartz drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Daring Gigas B
Adamah
215 to 260
Divine Mother B
Adamah
215 to 260
Invasive Serpent
Adamah
215 to 260
Jotun of Evil B
Adamah
215 to 260
Tenjin Musha C
Adamah
215 to 260
Malachite drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Bronze Dice
Arqa
17 to 64
Constancy Relic
Tziah
115 to 164
Corrupt Tower
Arqa
17 to 64
Cowardly Maya
Thebel
Two to 15
Crying Table
Arqa
17 to 64
Dark Eagle
Arqa
17 to 64
Desirous Maya
Harabah
165 to 214
Devious Maya
Adamah
215 to 260
Dogmatic Tower
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Golden Beetle
Arqa
17 to 64
Grieving Tiara
Arqa
17 to 64
Haughty Maya
Arqa
17 to 64
Heretic Magus
Arqa
17 to 64
Ill-Fated Maya
Tziah
115 to 164
Imprudent Maya
Harabah
165 to 214
Indolent Maya
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Insidious Maya
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Judgement Sword
Harabah
165 to 214
Laughing Table
Arqa
17 to 64
Lustful Snake
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Maniacal Book
Arqa
17 to 64
Muttering Tiara
Thebel
Two to 15
Obsessed Cupid
Thebel
Two to 15
Soul Dancer
Arqa
17 to 64
Visceral Maya
Tziah
115 to 164
Wild Beast
Arqa
17 to 64
Onyx drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Almighty Hand
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Apostate Tower
Harabah
165 to 214
Dancing Hand
Arqa
17 to 64
Devoted Cupid
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Enslaved Beast
Arqa
17 to 64
Haughty Maya
Arqa
17 to 64
Heat Balance
Arqa
17 to 64
Justice Sword
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Killing Hand
Arqa
17 to 64
Magical Magus
Tziah
115 to 164
Pistil Mother
Harabah
165 to 214
Silent Book
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Sky Balance
Arqa
17 to 64
Spurious Book
Arqa
17 to 64
Wild Beast
Arqa
17 to 64
Wondrous Magus
Tziah
115 to 164
Opal drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Death Twins
Tziah
115 to 164
Emperor Beetle
Adamah
215 to 260
Hakurou Musha
Tziah
115 to 164
Immoral Snake
Harabah
165 to 214
Infinite Sand
Adamah
215 to 260
Iron Dice
Harabah
165 to 214
Killer Drive
Tziah
115 to 164
Killer Twins
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Mighty Cyclops
Tziah
115 to 164
Phantom Lord
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Royal Dancer
Adamah
215 to 260
Pearl drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Fierce Cyclops
Adamah
215 to 260
Imprudent Maya
Harabah
165 to 214
Mad Cyclops
Harabah
165 to 214
Platinum Dice
Adamah
215 to 260
Silver Dice
Adamah
215 to 260
Ruby drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Amenti Raven
Adamah
215 to 260
Jotun of Blood
Harabah
165 to 214
Jotun of Evil
Adamah
215 to 260
Mighty Beast
Harabah
165 to 214
Minotaur II
Adamah
215 to 260
Noble Seeker
Adamah
215 to 260
Sapphire drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Brave Wheel
Tziah
115 to 164
Devious Maya
Adamah
215 to 260
Doom Sword
Adamah
215 to 260
Flowing Sand
Tziah
115 to 164
Jotun of Power
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Minotaur III
Tziah
115 to 164
Onnen Musha
Adamah
215 to 260
Perpetual Sand
Harabah
165 to 214
Scarlet Turret
Harabah
165 to 214
Wicked Turret
Adamah
215 to 260
Silver Quartz drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Curse Dice B
Harabah
165 to 214
Demented Knight
Harabah
165 to 214
Jotun of Blood B
Harabah
165 to 214
Order Giant B
Tziah
115 to 164
Ruinous Idol B
Harabah
165 to 214
Scarlet Turret B
Harabah
165 to 214
Topaz drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Battle Wheel
Harabah
165 to 214
Bigoted Maya
Adamah
215 to 260
Blue Sigil
Tziah
115 to 164
Carnal Snake
Adamah
215 to 260
Curse Dice
Harabah
165 to 214
Death Seeker
Tziah
115 to 164
Dogmatic Tower
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Harmony Giant
Adamah
215 to 260
Judgement Sword
Harabah
165 to 214
Mind Dice
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Slaughter Drive
Adamah
215 to 260
Turquoise drops
Enemies
Tartarus Block
Floors
Bronze Dice
Arqa
17 to 64
Constancy Relic
Tziah
115 to 164
Dark Eagle
Arqa
17 to 64
Golden Beetle
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Mach Wheel
Yabbashah
65 to 114
Power Castle
Harabah
165 to 214
Prime Magus
Harabah
165 to 214
Regal Mother
Tziah
115 to 164
Steel Gigas
Arqa
17 to 64
Wild Drive
Yabbashah
65 to 114
How to use Gems in Persona 3 Reload
Once you acquire Gems, it’s time to fuse the gear you need. To successfully fuse a weapon or armor, you will need a Base, a Gem, and a Heart Item (optional) depending on the gear requirements. You can also use Gems to fuse consumable items and gifts that you can present to your Social Links to increase their affection towards you.
Every time you defeat an Arcana Shadow boss or clear a full block in Tartarus, we recommend coming back to Mayoido Antiques to check up on the shopkeeper’s stock of items. The shop opens in July, so if you acquire any of these items before then, feel free to stock up on them for when the store eventually opens.
If you find the right Persona 3 Reload gear to fuse, your runs all the way through Tartarus until the final boss—including the secret boss—should be smooth sailing.
