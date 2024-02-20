Category:
How to find every Gem in Persona 3 Reload

For all your crafting needs.
Feb 20, 2024
Persona 3 Reload cutscene
Persona 3 Reload lets you fuse several different Personas into stronger forms as the story progresses. However, Personas are not the only things you fuse; you can do the same with certain items. To do this, you need to acquire Gems.

Gems in Persona 3 Reload

Gems are used to forge Persona 3 Reload gear. Depending on the Gems you have, you can fuse gear of different rarities that are strong through every stage of the story. There are 16 different Gems you can acquire through various means:

  • Amethyst
  • Aquamarine
  • Black Quartz
  • Diamond
  • Emerald
  • Garnet
  • Gold Quartz
  • Malachite
  • Onyx
  • Opal
  • Pearl
  • Ruby
  • Sapphire
  • Silver Quartz
  • Topaz
  • Turquoise

Unlike Persona fusion, which needs you to meet certain level or Social Link requirements, you only need to find the appropriate gem, base, and Persona Heart Items for item fusion.

Where to find Gems in Persona 3 Reload

An image of the Arqa block in Persona 3 Reload.
You start at Arqa. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is one straightforward way to find Gems in Persona 3 Reload: Tartarus. Exploring Tartarus and completing different floors will lead you to enemies that have certain Gems as part of their item drops. Defeating these enemies is the most consistent way to acquire the Gems you need for the items you require to fuse.

You can prepare in advance by praying at the Naganaki Shrine on the day you decide to go to Tartarus. Keep praying till you get the “feeling sneakier” blessing, which increases drop rates. You can also get a Gamble Fortune Reading from the Fortune Teller in Club Escapade to increase the chances of rare enemies spawning if they hold the items you need.

An image of the Adamah block in Persona 3 Reload.
You end at Adamah. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The enemies you’re looking for only spawn on certain floors, so make sure you have the nearby teleporters functional to make your farming easier. For guaranteed drops, look through the blocks of Arqa, Yabbashah, Tziah, Harabah, and Adamah.

Some rarer Gems like Black Quartz, Silver Quartz, and Gold Quartz can only be found as drops from strong enemies. On the other hand, Gems like Malachite can be found all over the place, including the first block, Thebel. With 265 floors to cover across Tartarus, finding the location of the right Gems can be confusing.

Amethyst drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Angry TableHarabah165 to 214
Ardent DancerYabbashah65 to 114
Bestial WheelArqa17 to 64
Creation RelicYabbashah65 to 114
Grieving TiaraArqa17 to 64
Growth RelicTziah115 to 164
Hell KnightHarabah165 to 214
Insidious MayaYabbashah65 to 114
Jealous CupidArqa17 to 64
Maniacal BookArqa17 to 64
Phantom MageArqa17 to 64
Phantom MasterArqa17 to 64
Tranquil IdolTziah115 to 164
Venus EagleArqa17 to 64

Aquamarine drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Adamant BeetleArqa17 to 64
Black RavenArqa17 to 64
Crazy TwinsHarabah165 to 214
Crying TableArqa17 to 64
Frivolous MayaArqa17 to 64
Jupiter EagleYabbashah65 to 114
Laughing TableArqa17 to 64
Liberating IdolTziah115 to 164
Lustful SnakeYabbashah65 to 114
Ruinous IdolHarabah165 to 214
Shouting TiaraYabbashah65 to 114
Soul DancerArqa17 to 64
Vicious RavenArqa17 to 64
Writhing TiaraTziah115 to 164

Black Quartz drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Champion Knight BTziah115 to 164
Elegant Mother BTziah115 to 164
Five Fingers of BlightYabbashah65 to 114
Fleetfooted CavalryArqa17 to 64
Jotun of Power BYabbashah65 to 114
Lustful Snake BYabbashah65 to 114
Wild Drive BYabbashah65 to 114

Diamond drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Arcane TurretTziah115 to 164
Conviction SwordTziah115 to 164
Daring GigasAdamah215 to 260
Kaiden MushaHarabah165 to 214
Light BalanceAdamah215 to 260
Minotaur IAdamah215 to 260
Minotaur IVYabbashah65 to 114
Nemean BeastAdamah215 to 260

Emerald drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Avenger KnightYabbashah65 to 114
Death CastleAdamah215 to 260
Desirous MayaHarabah165 to 214
Elegant MotherTziah115 to 164
Furious GigasYabbashah65 to 114
Ill-Fated MayaTziah115 to 164
Order GiantTziah115 to 164
Red SigilHarabah165 to 214
Solid CastleTziah115 to 164
Wrathful BookAdamah215 to 260

Garnet drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Champion KnightTziah115 to 164
Death DiceAdamah215 to 260
Eternal EagleAdamah215 to 260
Fate SeekerHarabah165 to 214
Gracious CupidHarabah165 to 214
Green SigilAdamah215 to 260
Ice RavenYabbashah65 to 114
Indolent MayaYabbashah65 to 114
Stasis GiantHarabah165 to 214
Visceral MayaTziah115 to 164

Gold Quartz drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Daring Gigas BAdamah215 to 260
Divine Mother BAdamah215 to 260
Invasive SerpentAdamah215 to 260
Jotun of Evil BAdamah215 to 260
Tenjin Musha CAdamah215 to 260

Malachite drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Bronze DiceArqa17 to 64
Constancy RelicTziah115 to 164
Corrupt TowerArqa17 to 64
Cowardly MayaThebelTwo to 15
Crying TableArqa17 to 64
Dark EagleArqa17 to 64
Desirous MayaHarabah165 to 214
Devious MayaAdamah215 to 260
Dogmatic TowerYabbashah65 to 114
Golden BeetleArqa17 to 64
Grieving TiaraArqa17 to 64
Haughty MayaArqa17 to 64
Heretic MagusArqa17 to 64
Ill-Fated MayaTziah115 to 164
Imprudent MayaHarabah165 to 214
Indolent MayaYabbashah65 to 114
Insidious MayaYabbashah65 to 114
Judgement SwordHarabah165 to 214
Laughing TableArqa17 to 64
Lustful SnakeYabbashah65 to 114
Maniacal BookArqa17 to 64
Muttering TiaraThebelTwo to 15
Obsessed CupidThebelTwo to 15
Soul DancerArqa17 to 64
Visceral MayaTziah115 to 164
Wild BeastArqa17 to 64

Onyx drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Almighty HandYabbashah65 to 114
Apostate TowerHarabah165 to 214
Dancing HandArqa17 to 64
Devoted CupidYabbashah65 to 114
Enslaved BeastArqa17 to 64
Haughty MayaArqa17 to 64
Heat BalanceArqa17 to 64
Justice SwordYabbashah65 to 114
Killing HandArqa17 to 64
Magical MagusTziah115 to 164
Pistil MotherHarabah165 to 214
Silent BookYabbashah65 to 114
Sky BalanceArqa17 to 64
Spurious BookArqa17 to 64
Wild BeastArqa17 to 64
Wondrous MagusTziah115 to 164

Opal drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Death TwinsTziah115 to 164
Emperor BeetleAdamah215 to 260
Hakurou MushaTziah115 to 164
Immoral SnakeHarabah165 to 214
Infinite SandAdamah215 to 260
Iron DiceHarabah165 to 214
Killer DriveTziah115 to 164
Killer TwinsYabbashah65 to 114
Mighty CyclopsTziah115 to 164
Phantom LordYabbashah65 to 114
Royal DancerAdamah215 to 260

Pearl drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Fierce CyclopsAdamah215 to 260
Imprudent MayaHarabah165 to 214
Mad CyclopsHarabah165 to 214
Platinum DiceAdamah215 to 260
Silver DiceAdamah215 to 260

Ruby drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Amenti RavenAdamah215 to 260
Jotun of BloodHarabah165 to 214
Jotun of EvilAdamah215 to 260
Mighty BeastHarabah165 to 214
Minotaur IIAdamah215 to 260
Noble SeekerAdamah215 to 260

Sapphire drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Brave WheelTziah115 to 164
Devious MayaAdamah215 to 260
Doom SwordAdamah215 to 260
Flowing SandTziah115 to 164
Jotun of PowerYabbashah65 to 114
Minotaur IIITziah115 to 164
Onnen MushaAdamah215 to 260
Perpetual SandHarabah165 to 214
Scarlet TurretHarabah165 to 214
Wicked TurretAdamah215 to 260

Silver Quartz drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Curse Dice BHarabah165 to 214
Demented KnightHarabah165 to 214
Jotun of Blood BHarabah165 to 214
Order Giant BTziah115 to 164
Ruinous Idol BHarabah165 to 214
Scarlet Turret BHarabah165 to 214

Topaz drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Battle WheelHarabah165 to 214
Bigoted MayaAdamah215 to 260
Blue SigilTziah115 to 164
Carnal SnakeAdamah215 to 260
Curse DiceHarabah165 to 214
Death SeekerTziah115 to 164
Dogmatic TowerYabbashah65 to 114
Harmony GiantAdamah215 to 260
Judgement SwordHarabah165 to 214
Mind DiceYabbashah65 to 114
Slaughter DriveAdamah215 to 260

Turquoise drops

EnemiesTartarus BlockFloors
Bronze DiceArqa17 to 64
Constancy RelicTziah115 to 164
Dark EagleArqa17 to 64
Golden BeetleYabbashah65 to 114
Mach WheelYabbashah65 to 114
Power CastleHarabah165 to 214
Prime MagusHarabah165 to 214
Regal MotherTziah115 to 164
Steel GigasArqa17 to 64
Wild DriveYabbashah65 to 114

How to use Gems in Persona 3 Reload

An image of the player talking to the Antique Shop owner in Persona 3 Reload.
The shopkeeper will help you out. Image via Atlus.

Once you acquire Gems, it’s time to fuse the gear you need. To successfully fuse a weapon or armor, you will need a Base, a Gem, and a Heart Item (optional) depending on the gear requirements. You can also use Gems to fuse consumable items and gifts that you can present to your Social Links to increase their affection towards you.

Every time you defeat an Arcana Shadow boss or clear a full block in Tartarus, we recommend coming back to Mayoido Antiques to check up on the shopkeeper’s stock of items. The shop opens in July, so if you acquire any of these items before then, feel free to stock up on them for when the store eventually opens.

If you find the right Persona 3 Reload gear to fuse, your runs all the way through Tartarus until the final boss—including the secret boss—should be smooth sailing.

Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.