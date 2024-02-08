How to get Topaz in Persona 3 Reload

There are plenty of Fusions you can complete in Persona 3 Reload, and they have various requirements. As a Gemstone, Topaz is a requirement in many crafting recipes in the game, and you may need to find a few of them when the time comes.

While playing Persona 3 Reload, my main attention was on the storyline, but that slowly changed after the first couple of hours. I first needed to find Topaz while getting True Aohige Aojiru. During this process, I had to get a Vintage Yagen, and Topaz was a crafting requirement for it.

Where to find Topaz in Persona 3 Reload

Drop some Topaz, or else. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Topaz from the Tziah and Yabbashah floors of the Tartarus. Topaz is a random drop, so there isn’t a specific boss or a chest you need to find to get it. You can also find these items on the Harabah and Adamah floors, but the drop rate felt higher in Tziah and Yabbashah. There isn’t any information available regarding Topaz’s drop rate, so what I felt could also be a placebo.

If you have enough Topaz in your inventory, you can return to Mayoido Antiques to craft the available items. From power incense to fusion weapons, the Antique store offers many options.

Crafting and Tartarus aside, Persona 3 Reload slowly evolves as you gather the best party in the game. When fights start to get easier, you can make up the difference by choosing a different difficulty setting while focusing on other aspects of the game, like starting a Social Link with Hayase Star and many others.

With so many paths to choose from, getting the true ending in Persona 3 Reload can be a challenging goal—especially for me since I already feel like I might have messed up some plot points.