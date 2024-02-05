How to get True Aohige Aojiru in Persona 3 Reload

You can become closer to Elizabeth during your Persona 3 Reload, and she has multiple requests for you to work on as you finish up other tasks. One of these requests is to find a True Aohige Aojiru, but the one who has it won’t give it up easily.

You need to search throughout your town to track it down, and this task also requires you to work through Tartarus. Although you might not be able to complete this request immediately, it’s a good idea to have it on your radar while you play. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a True Aohige Aojiru for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload.

Where to get a True Ahoge Aojiru for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

The pharmacy owner is willing to trade for a True Ahoge Aojiru. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the True Ahoge Aojiru when speaking with the Aohige Pharmacy Owner at Paulownia Mall in Persona 3 Reload. He reveals to you that he has the item you’re looking for, but he will only give it up if you offer him a specific item: Vintage Yagen.

Thankfully, he reveals where you can find the Vintage Yagen. It can be traded at the Mayoido Antiques shop next door to his. This shop opens in Persona 3 Reload starting on July 18, where you can pick up SP items and fuse weapons to create powerful tools in Tartarus.

How to get a Vintage Yagen in Persona 3 Reload

You can trade for a Vintage Yagen at the Antiques store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have access to the Mayoido Antiques store, the owner shares she has the Vintage Yagen for sale. However, she’s only willing to give it to you if you trade the specific gems she wants. You can find these gems in Tartarus, and you need to track down two Topaz and one Turquoise.

There are certain levels of Tartarus you have to explore to find these gems. When tracking them down, I had the best luck searching in the Yabbashah and Taziah regions. There are locations later where you can find them, but if you’re trying to complete this task earlier in the Persona 3 Reload story, these are the best locations to search for these resource gems, which have a chance to drop on both of these areas from the treasure chests. This is a more difficult request compared to when Elizabeth wanted an Umiushi Beef Bowl.

It will take some time to find them both, and they are randomized, which means spending a good amount of time jumping through the floors. This could be a good opportunity for you to level up particular party members that you may not use too often.

After you have the Topaz and Turquoise, bring them to the Mayoido Antiques shop to make the exchange. You can then head next door to grab the True Ahoge Aojiru from the pharmacy store and bring it to Elizabeth to complete this request in Persona 3 Reload.