How to fuse Pisaca in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload features a variety of mythical creatures, both impressive-looking and creepy. The one we are discussing today falls firmly in the latter, an aspect of death itself: Pisaca. This creature is inspired by flesh-eating demons prevalent in Hindu and Buddhist mythologies.

Fusing Pisaca in Persona 3 Reload

The terror of death personified. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pisaca is an early-game Persona you can acquire when you hit level 15 in Persona 3 Reload. It is the first Persona of the Death Arcana, and you will likely be able to fuse it yourself before you even unlock the appropriate Social Link. Because of this, you probably won’t get much Social Link bonus experience when you fuse Pisaca, but it is a worthy Persona.

As is typical of an early-game Persona, however, Pisaca will max out pretty quickly, with level 20 as its max level. Since Pisaca is not a Special Fusion, you can acquire him through a Dyad Fusion. There are a few options, and we will list the five easiest combinations of Personas to fuse to get Pisaca.

Best Pisaca fusion combinations

Orpheus (Fool, level one) and Valkyrie (Strength, level 10)

(Fool, level one) and (Strength, level 10) Pixie (Lovers, level two) and Nigi Mitama (Temperance, level 12)

(Lovers, level two) and (Temperance, level 12) Forneus (Emperor, level seven) and Inugami (Hanged, level 10)

(Emperor, level seven) and (Hanged, level 10) Silky (Lovers, level five) and Neko Shogun (Star, level 17)

(Lovers, level five) and (Star, level 17) Slime (Fool, level 12) and Rakshasa (Strength, level 15)

Pick any of these five options, depending on which of them you have unlocked in the Persona Compendium, and you should be good to go.