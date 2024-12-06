Path of Exile 2 Best supporter pack

Path of Exile 2 Early Access is nearly here, with over a million players buying into its closed beta program. The “supporter packs” as they are known are several, and you might be wondering which PoE 2 supporter pack is the best and most worth buying.

So, to put an end to your wondering, here’s our opinion.

Best PoE 2 supporter pack

It’s what Diablo 4 should have been. Image via Grinding Gear Games

In our opinion, the best supporter pack for PoE 2 is the Early Access Supporter Pack, as you get to play the game itself and thus have the option to explore its world and get yourself some awesome gear and weapons that both look good and dish out tons of damage.

As things stand, the developers have put out three supporter packs up for sale, aptly named Path of Exile 2 Early Access Supporter Pack, Lord of Ogham Supporter Pack, and King of the Faridun Supporter Pack. All three of them grant you entrance into the closed beta for PoE 2, with the other two tacking on some nice-looking cosmetics and microtransaction bonuses on the side.

The three supporter packs are priced at $30, $60, and $100, respectively, each reflecting the value they provide the player. Here’s precisely what you can expect from each of the supporter packs:

Early Access Supporter Pack : The key to play PoE 2 at least six months ahead of its proper free-to-play launch.

: The key to play PoE 2 at least six months ahead of its proper free-to-play launch. Lord of Ogham : The same as above, plus 600 points to spend, as well as armor and weapon cosmetics, a back attachment, a portal cosmetic, two pets, some decorations for your Hideout, a frame for your character portrait, a forum title, and a badge.

: The same as above, plus 600 points to spend, as well as armor and weapon cosmetics, a back attachment, a portal cosmetic, two pets, some decorations for your Hideout, a frame for your character portrait, a forum title, and a badge. King of the Faridun: The same as the first one, plus 1,000 points, two armor sets and three weapon skins, two back attachments, a special effect for leveling up, an entire Hideout, decorations for the Hideout, three pets, a portal cosmetic, two frames for your character portraits, two forum titles, and two badges.

As we can see, all three are packed with some sort of content, with the most important part being access to the game itself. For only $30 you get to play what is arguably one of the most anticipated aRPG games in recent memory, and perhaps ever, easily showing signs of surpassing its own predecessor and even being the next best game in the genre after Diablo 2.

The cosmetics are a core part of the PoE 2 experience and fashion is as important as gearing itself, so having some extra effects and sets and skins to bolster your character is by all means an exciting offer. But is it really worth it at the moment?

PoE 2 stands to become the best aRPG in history. Image via Grinding Gear Games

The Early Access Supporter Pack is only $30 with regional pricing that makes it all the more worthwhile. If you do have a knack for cosmetics and especially limited ones (these offered here are likely to be only given out to supporters and become your way of “showing off” throughout the years), perhaps the Lord of Ogham Supporter Pack might sound good to you.

At any rate, giving out $100 for any game is a tad too much, the effects and cosmetics and decorations be damned. If you really loved the first title and you wish to support the developers with the extra cash by all means go for it, though I cannot recommend this option for the eager buyer looking to hop into the Path of Exile 2 early access program.

