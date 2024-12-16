How to complete the Slithering Dead in Path of Exile 2

The third Act of Path of Exile 2 is by far its most challenging and confusing, with quests like The Slithering Dead either not showing up in your log or giving you hints that lead to nowhere.

The Slithering Dead quest tasks you with exploring strange ruins in pursuit of an item you know nothing about. Here’s how to complete it and get an awesome reward from Servi.

The Slithering Dead quest guide in PoE 2

Servi can be found just before Oswald and the entrance to the Jungle Ruins zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Slithering Dead is given out by Servi, one of the merchant NPCs in the Ziggurat Encampment. There are several side quests tied to her character, with this one being among the earliest. To complete the quest, you’ll first have to explore the Jungle Ruins zone, accessed from an entrance at the north side of the Ziggurat town.

The entrance to the Venom Crypts is right next to the Jungle Ruins waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, you’ll have to embark on a bit of proper solo exploration. Early access Path of Exile 2 has semi-randomized map layouts, so your map might differ from mine. In my case, however, the required next location, Venom Crypts, is located right next to the Jungle Ruins waypoint, itself placed around the middle of the map.

To progress the quest further, enter the Crypts and explore them.

The corpse you need to loot will have its name in green once you’re in the Den. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the southern part of the Crypts, you will come across a chamber with a lootable corpse called the Den of the Serpent Priestess (you’ll know you’ve reached the right area when the quest log changes). Click on the corpse to obtain the Corpse-Snake Venom item. If you wish, you can continue exploring the area; it might net you some extra skill gems or other valuable loot and currency. But if you’re satisfied, opening a portal to town is also an option.

Once you’re back in town, go and speak to Servi. Once you exhaust the dialogue, you will be presented with several Venom Draughts to choose from, each granting you a permanent buff. They are as follows:

Venom Draught of Clarity (25 percent buff to Mana regen)

(25 percent buff to Mana regen) Venom Draught of Stone (25 percent buff to Stun threshold)

(25 percent buff to Stun threshold) Venom Draught of the Veil (30 percent buff to Elemental Ailment threshold)

I personally chose the Venom Draught of Clarity to increase my Mana regeneration, as I heavily rely on constant spellcasting as a summon Witch Blood Mage. Other classes, such as a Frost Sorceress, might benefit from taking the Elemental Ailment buff, whereas the likes of a Warrior might do well with better Stuns. Clearly, each Venom Draught has their own benefit, and your build will likely determine which one you want for your character.

Once you drink the Draught, the quest will be complete, and you will have gained a nice permanent buff for your character.

