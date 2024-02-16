Palworld Sparkit location, skills, and how to catch

Despite being one of the easiest Pals to catch in Palworld, Sparkit is a great addition to your party and base. If you’ve yet to catch your first Sparkit and are wondering what it brings to the table, here’s everything to know about the species and where to catch it.

All Sparkit stats in Palworld

Sparkit’s Paldeck entry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With its yellow striped body and angry face, Sparkit is an enigmatic Palworld creature, but it’s quite easy to identify and locate. I found my first Sparkit very early into the game, and it was only level five, so weakening and capturing it wasn’t difficult at all.

One of Sparkit’s best qualities is its ability to generate electricity with a Power Generator, but it also flaunts level one skills for transporting and handicraft. The recipe for a Power Generator unlocks at level 26, so if you haven’t reached that level yet, you can always assign Sparkit to transport food and craft things for you.

Here are all the Sparkit stats you need to know:

Element type Electricity Drops Electric Organ Work suitability Generating electricity level one, Transporting level one, Handicraft level one Partner skill Static Electricity – While in a team, increases the attack power of Electric Pals Food level 2/10 Paldeck description During the dry season, this Pal is always on the verge of blowing a fuse. Sparks can fly with even the slightest provocation, even amongst allies.

How to find Sparkit in Palworld

The best way to find a Sparkit in Palworld is to follow its heatmap, as shown below.

Where to look for a Sparkit. Screenshot via Palworld.gg

I found my first Sparkit near the Desolate Church, so start by exploring there. It spawns abundantly in the beach area to the west of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Fast Travel point and in the area surrounding the Desolate Church.

They usually roam in groups, so make sure you’re ready to face multiple Sparkits at once.

How to catch Sparkit in Palworld

As an Electric type Pal in Palworld, Sparkit is weak to Ground-type Pals. I was lucky to have a Gumoss with me when I encountered my first Sparkit. Any Ground type Pal should be a good choice against Sparkit. I had to spend a few Pal Spheres to capture it—you can use a Mega Sphere too, but the blue one should be enough.

If you don’t have a Ground Pal in your party, Pals of other types can also be effective, but avoid using a Water Pal, because Sparkit’s Electric type is particularly strong against Water.