Best Pal Fluids farming in Palworld

Pal Fluids in Palworld are vital for water-related tasks, especially making Cement, a crucial part of Legendary Pal Spheres. For these Pals, you’ll need reliable places to farm Pal Fluids. Here’s the best location to farm them.

Best location to farm Pal Fluids in Palworld

You’ll find plenty of easy Pal Fluid targets here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The beach near Gobfin’s Turf fast travel point at 149, -206 is the top spot for farming Pal Fluids in Palworld. Lots of level 20 Gobfin are there, so you can kill them to collect many Pal Fluids units fast. If you’re high enough level, it’s easy. If not, and you’re under level 20, it might be tough since the Gobfin usually walk in groups. In that case, try farming Celeray and Pengulet elsewhere until you level up, which will be less efficient but safer.

If you run the server, you can boost the Pal Spawn Rate and Dropped Items Multiplier options in the world’s custom settings. This way, you’ll see more Gobfin and get extra Pal Fluids per kill or capture. With both maxed out, I came across groups of up to nine Gobfin and got three Pal Fluids from each, making it a quick process.

An alternative Pal Fluids farming method

A secondary method of farming Pal Fluid requires you to wait for nighttime and head to Alpha Penking’s dungeon at 114, -351. Penking and the Pengulets will be asleep. Quietly take out one level 10 Pengulet at a time for their Pal Fluids—they’re easy targets. Afterward, exit without bothering Penking, then re-enter the dungeon. The Pengulets will be back. Repeat this cycle for a safe, endless supply of Pengulets and steady Pal Fluids. This method for farming Pal Fluids isn’t the best because you have to wait for nighttime. If it’s not night, Penking will be awake and will chase you before you can take down all the Pengulets.

If you’re high level and Penking barely hurts you, you might not need to wait for nighttime, making this method as efficient as farming Gobfin.

Unfortunately for pacifist players, it’s not possible to get Pal Fluids as drops from Pals with Farming work suitability in the Pal Ranch.

Follow any of the methods above and you’ll be ready to craft lots of Cement and Legendary Pal Spheres to capture the strongest creatures in Palworld.