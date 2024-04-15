Palworld April 14 patch notes: All v0.2.2.0 changes and bugfixes

Pocketpair is fixing a few big Palworld issues with its v0.2.2.0 patch, dropping one major change that was keeping Pals from dealing damage properly and a handful of smaller problems—including one for Raids.

Recommended Videos

Palworld patch v0.2.2.0 brings four designated changes to the game, with “other minor bug” fixes also going live on April 15 for Steam (and soon for Xbox players). The main adjustment Pocketpair made is correcting an issue that caused every Pal in the game to deal half damage with their attacks. This change surprised a lot of Palworld players, many of whom were unaware the problem was even happening.

The other big update, though the Palworld developers labeled it under “other,” is a change to how hit detection functions for Bellanoir and Bellanoir Libero’s signature moves, Nightmare Ray and Nightmare Bloom.

Full Palworld version v0.2.2.0 patch notes and changes

Palworld Raids might be easier now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The v0.2.2.0 patch was released for Palworld on Steam on April 15, with an Xbox version being listed for a slightly later drop—as usual.

Major Palworld fixes

Fixed an issue where Pals would deal half of their “intended damage” when using attacks.

Pals should deal full damage with all attacks now, though since the issue was quietly adjusted, additional fixes could be needed depending on how the problem persists. This should help anyone who was having problems taking on Raids or other bosses.

Other Palworld fixes

Hit detection in the “latter parts” of Bellanoir and Bellanoir Libero’s moves, Nightmare Ray and Nightmare Bloom, have been corrected.

Sleeping Pals have been adjusted so jittering or faulty animations have been reduced.

When using the Antique Dresser, you can now use the ESC key to close the character editing screen.

Other minor bugs have also been fixed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more