How to breed Xenogard in Palworld

Xenogard is one of the strongest Pals available in Palworld after its introduction in the Sakurajima update—but how can you breed one? We’ve got the answer.

Breeding in Palworld often provides a much easier way to add a particular Pal to your collection than hunting them down in the wild, particularly those that only spawn as Alpha Pals. But not every Pal can be bred so easily.

If you’re wondering what the process is to get an egg that hatches a Xenogard, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Palworld Xenogard breeding calculator

The only known way to breed Xenogard in Palworld is by pairing two Xenogard with each other. From testing and the datamines from others, the only available outcome for Xenogard to hatch from an egg is to pair Xenogard with another Xenogard.

Unfortunately for players, this means there’s no shortcut to adding Xenogard to your Paldeck, leaving you to rely solely on RNG and Meteorite spawns for the chance to catch Xenogard—which could take hours of playtime.

While this may be frustrating, it puts Xenogard on par with some of the other rarest Pals available in Palworld like Selyne, Jetragon, and Bellanoir, which also have restricted breeding and can only be bred using two of the same Pal.

If you’re lucky enough to have two Xenogard in your collection already and want to breed them together, follow these steps:

Build a Breeding Pen. Craft a Cake and add it to the chest equipped with the Breeding Pen. Add two Xenogard to your base, pick them up, and throw them at the Breeding Pen to assign them. Wait until an egg appears. Collect the egg, place it inside an incubator, and wait for it to hatch.

