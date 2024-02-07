Category:
Best Mozzarina breeding combinations in Palworld

You have a lot of choices.
Feb 7, 2024
Mozzarina, a cow-type Pal in Palworld
Mozzarina is a Pal tailored for farm work. If you want to strengthen your base and stock up on resources, you can breed Mozzarina Pals and grow your cow army.

You can catch Mozzarina in many places across the map, though they’re most commonly found in green fields. It’s best used in your base, with Farming as Work Suitability, to produce Milk.

Mozzarina has another use too: it can be bred with other Pals. You have plenty of possible combinations for Mozzarina to get it as a child or parent, though not all have equal results. Breeding in Palworld is more than choosing two random Pals to get another one; there are strategic elements to consider if you want the best results.

Best Pals to breed with Mozzarina in Palworld

Mozzarina's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Moo-ve along. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mozzarina is needed in quite a few combinations that allow you to get Pals earlier in your Palworld journey. There are a lot of Pals you’ll only find in high-level areas, so breeding them once you reach level 17 can be of great help.

It includes breeding Kitsun by combining Mozzarina and Tombat, or the strong mount Fenglope using Mozzarina and Direhowl. Others can be used to get Pals by avoiding hard catches. Here is the list of the other best breeding combinations using Mozzarina in Palworld.

Parent oneParent TwoOffspring
MozzarinaTombatKitsun
MozzarinaDirehowlFenglope
MozzarinaRelaxaurusIncineram
MozzarinaHelzephyrElphidran
MozzarinaPyrin NoctAnubis
MozzarinaKillamariLunaris
MozzarinaMossanda LuxVanwyrm
MozzarinaVaeletFenglope
MozzarinaSuzakuWumpo Botan
MozzarinaChilletDigtoise
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris.