When will Overwatch 2 release?

Rumors of an Overwatch sequel have run rampant in the game’s community in recent weeks. And with BlizzCon 2019 just around the corner, many fans are anxious to find out more about the first-person shooter’s sequel.

In June, Kotaku reported that Blizzard had scrapped a StarCraft first-person shooter in favor of pursing an Overwatch sequel. A new report from ESPN suggests the game will be revealed at BlizzCon 2019, which kicks off next week. The Overwatch sequel will reportedly release alongside the franchise’s 32nd playable hero, Echo, in addition to a slew of new story driven PVE content.

One of the missions will group four players into a story-based campaign set in Rio de Janeiro. This mode will likely dig into the background of the game’s DJ support hero, Lucio, who is from Brazil. The game’s PvE mode will feature hero talents and items to shake up the traditional campaign experience.

Additionally, the game will introduce a new PvP mode named “Push,” which will be included in the sequel alongside Overwatch’s traditional competitive modes: Assault, Control, Hybrid, and Escort. Push will feature a new map based on Toronto, according to ESPN.

When does Overwatch 2 release?

Blizzard has yet to announce Overwatch 2’s release date—after all, the developer hasn’t even revealed the game yet. BlizzCon 2019 attendees will reportedly be able to test the sequel’s PvE and story modes at the convention. A date for the game’s official release has yet to be revealed, however.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to find out whether Blizzard will reveal the Overwatch sequel. BlizzCon 2019 begins Nov. 1 and will run until Nov. 3.