It’s almost summertime and the sweating is easy—especially if you’re playing Overwatch 2 competitively.

A new season of Overwatch 2 is arriving just in time for summer, the sweatiest of seasons for the sweatiest of players to hop in and rank up while experiencing some new content in Blizzard’s hero shooter.

Here’s everything we know so far about Overwatch 2 season 11’s release date.

Season 11 is currently set to launch on June 18 or 25, the latter of which is when the season 10 battle pass is scheduled to end. Official confirmation of the launch date for season 11 is likely coming very soon from Blizzard, along with more information about what players can expect when it drops.

Will there be a new hero in Overwatch 2 season 11?

No, there will not be a new hero in season 11 of Overwatch 2. Since season 10 added the new DPS hero Venture, season 11 will launch without a new hero. Season 12 will include a new hero, the support hero currently known as Space Ranger, when it launches sometime in August 2024.

What is included in Overwatch 2 season 11?

New season, new fun. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s everything players can expect to come with season 11 when it begins in June 2024.

Balance changes

As is always the case with a new seasonal update, balance changes for individual heroes are expected, along with further potential tweaks to hero roles in general. No specifics have been announced yet, but these seasonal updates are full of bigger changes than other patches.

New Push map

She has come home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Push map called Runasapi is coming in season 11, as was first announced by Blizzard in March. Runasapi is a city in Peru and the home of support hero Illari. The entire city is powered by solar energy and will likely be quite a beautiful map, if any of Illari’s lore is anything to go by.

Blizzard described the map as “gorgeous” and “a blast to play,” so the new Push location is something for all players to look forward to when the season launches.

Colosseo rework

Another Push map, Colosseo, is being reworked by Blizzard in season 11. Push has famously been not a huge favorite mode for players in OW2 since it debuted alongside the new game, so the hope is that both Runasapi and the Colosseo changes will help make the mode a bit more manageable for players.

New themed battle pass

A new battle pass featuring new cosmetics, like a new Mythic skin, is also coming. Stay tuned for more information about what will be contained within the new pass.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

