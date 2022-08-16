What happens if you don’t merge Overwatch accounts?

Overwatch 2 is quickly approaching, and the devs at Blizzard want everyone to be ready for the franchise’s next iteration. The company announced today that cross-progression is coming to Overwatch 2, enabling players who have multiple accounts across different platforms to combine their stats, cosmetics, settings, and rank under one Battle.net banner. To participate, players will need to merge their accounts.

Starting on Aug. 16, players can merge their Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch accounts into one Battle.net login that will enable them to access their stats and cosmetics from anywhere. Progress made on one platform will carry over to another. It’s a great way to make the game feel more connected across platforms.

But what happens if you aren’t interested in making the merge?

Can you choose not to merge Overwatch accounts?

The decision to merge accounts comes down to what platforms you use. If you only play on PC, you already have a Battle.net account and don’t need to do anything else. All of your progress will automatically carry over into Overwatch 2.

For those who play on console, merging your accounts into one Battle.net account is the only way to carry over progress into Overwatch 2. Those with multiple accounts who don’t perform a merge won’t be able to access their existing progress, items, and stats from the original Overwatch, meaning they’ll be starting from scratch.

To play Overwatch 2 at all, you’re required to have a Battle.net account, regardless of platform. If you don’t make an account and you don’t already have one, you won’t be able to play Overwatch 2 on any platform. If you have multiple accounts but don’t confirm a merge, you’ll be prompted to do so each time you open your game until you complete the merge.

There’s really no reason why you shouldn’t merge your accounts, especially if you like playing on different platforms. The process is quick and easy, and once you finish, you’ll be ready to play Overwatch 2 when it comes out on Oct. 4.