What does C9 mean in Overwatch 2?

In Overwatch 2, there are plenty of terms you’ll have to learn to be able to understand what the current gaming lingo is. There’s one, in particular, you might see throughout your games, and that’s a “C9.”

You’re deep into the dying seconds before overtime and your whole team wiped out the opposition, leaving plenty of time to push the payload. As the next wave of enemies arrives seconds later, the team joins together and attempts to valiantly hold back the aggression from the defending team, and they do so successfully.

All of a sudden the match is over, and in the slow-motion reveal as the match concludes, you see not a soul on the payload. Your team has lost, and it’s not your fault because you weren’t supposed to be on the payload.

This is what a “C9” is, and odds are, you’ve definitely done it before.

Where does C9 come from?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The term’s been around for quite some time, even originating before OW2’s release. During 2017’s Overwatch Apex Season Two, a team made a name for themselves by making that same mistake, twice in a best-of-three series.

Cloud9 got distracted both times while contesting the point, losing them the rounds. This was such a shock for all fans that the “C9 LUL” Overwatch meme was created.

Here’s the infamous 2017 moment in all its glory:

Let’s not forget, this happens to literally everyone playing Overwatch 2. It’s likely happened multiple times and it clearly happens to the best of us too.

Now you can say “C9 LUL” in chat and finally understand what it means.