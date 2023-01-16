This wholesome Ramattra interaction will calm you down before your Overwatch match starts

Lots of players have only recently found out that Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, is able to pat the head of other players because of how his shield interaction works.

To pull off this interaction in your own Overwatch 2 matches, all you have to do is hold down the button you use to place Ramattra’s shield. This is not an exclusive threat of Ramattra, though, as you can also pat the head of players with Sigma by following the same steps.

It’s most likely that the developers left this as an easter egg as we can see that Ramattra perfectly pat the head of other heroes. You can use this interaction to praise a teammate that is playing well or even someone on the enemy team if you don’t care about getting killed during the round.

Ramattra made his way into Overwatch 2 on December 6, 2022, alongside the launch of season two. You can unlock the new tank by acquiring the premium battle pass or grind up to tier 45 of the free battle pass.

Unfortunately, despite Ramattra’s cool design and lore, the new hero isn’t getting much play in Overwatch 2. Multiple players have complained to Blizzard Entertainment that this practice of locking away new heroes behind the paid battle pass or by having to grind the game extensively made them lose the hype to unlock Ramattra. It’s unclear whether the developer of Overwatch 2 is planning to review this in the future.