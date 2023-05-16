Overwatch 2’s ‘unplayable’ ping crisis is sending players to different continents

Overwatch 2’s ping problem has reached new peaks, with players apparently getting sent from one continent to another this week.

These region-flung players have called for Blizzard to finally take action as the ping crisis begins to plague matches in multiple regions, according to a May 15 Reddit post. The community believes it all stems from Blizzard shutting down Overwatch servers.

In particular, Australian gamers from Down Under have been getting shipped off to Singaporean servers, causing pings to skyrocket. The Aussie player base has reported “unplayable” consistent pings as high as 130ms and as the issue continues to grow, fans from both Australia and Singapore have reached their limits.

South African gamers joined the chat to offer their condolences, with many revealing these same ping issues are a frequent occurrence across multiple titles in the region.

However, this is a relatively new experience for Australian gamers. As it turns out, there’s been speculation circulating about Blizzard cutting servers for weeks. This has caused groups of Aussie gamers to band together in hopes of fixing the issue.

The plan involves reporting the ping problem to Australian organizations like the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) or even to the Blizzard forums. The reason why this is such a big issue is because of Australia’s large land mass. Several communities live all around the coastal areas, with some cities roughly 2,500 miles apart. This already increases the variety of ping, and connecting to Singapore only makes it significantly worse.

Players suggested the issue could have originated from Blizzard’s re-allocation of existing servers to accommodate the release of Diablo IV.

Blizzard hasn’t commented on the issue yet. So Aussies might have to just keep pestering the developers for answers.

Dot Esports has reached out for comment from Overwatch 2 developers.

