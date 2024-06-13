Overwatch 2 season 11 kicks off next week with Super Sentai theme

Remember the days of coming home from school to a snack, a couch, and a TV with your favorite live-action heroes fighting weird monsters? Overwatch 2 remembers.

Recommended Videos

OW2‘s season 11 is coming next week, and a teaser trailer today revealed a theme heavily inspired by shows like Kamen Rider, Super Sentai, and Power Rangers. And it’s got an awesome name to match it: Super Mega Ultrawatch.

The nostalgia is real. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The teaser revealed very little other than a sneak peek at some skins coming to the season, including heroes like Genji, Sojourn, and Reaper, with a YouTube thumbnail revealing skins for Ana and Wrecking Ball, too.

The full trailer for Super Mega Ultrawatch is coming on Monday, June 17, and the new season begins a few days later. Beyond the theme, little else is known about the season thus far, but we do have an idea of a few aspects to expect.

There will be no new hero in season 11 after Venture launched in season 10. Season 12 will feature the next new hero, a support hero codenamed Space Ranger, when it launches sometime in August.

Season 11 will introduce a new Push map called Runasapi, based in the home city of Illari. Blizzard previously described the map as “gorgeous” and “a blast to play,” and it’ll be a welcome addition to the map pool for Push maps.

Speaking of Push maps, Colosseo will be getting its rework, which should further assist in bettering the game mode, which has been controversial since it was introduced at the launch of OW2.

More info about what to expect in Super Mega Ultrawatch, like a potential limited-time mode and other additions like balance changes, will be coming soon. Overwatch 2’s season 11, Super Mega Ultrawatch, begins next week on all platforms on June 20.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy