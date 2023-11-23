Overwatch 2 players agree one underappreciated hero deserves buffs

Overwatch 2 debated who’s the weakest hero in the game at the moment, and the answer was pretty unanimous. Players think that the hero who needs a buff the most urgently is Wrecking Ball, who disappeared from the forefront of the meta a while ago.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 22, players launched the debate and weighed in on the weakest heroes in the game. Wrecking Ball received the most mentions in the comments, but he shared the spotlight with Cassidy, too.

“Ball is the weakest character by far. Only viable in highly coordinated teams… The character is in a horrible spot,” one of the top-voted comments wrote.

Wrecking Ball has been in a tough position since the launch of Overwatch 2. He truly hasn’t found his spot again on the forefront of the meta ever since, even though the developer brought some buffs throughout the year. I can remember the sheer fear I felt as a main support when I saw him roll into the game; now, he hardly feels like a threat.

His mobility is a strength, but he can be countered very easily, from Brigitte’s shield to Kiriko’s invulnerability. The recent rework of Roadhog, who’s seen as a major counter to Wrecking Ball, didn’t help its case either, even though he received a slight buff on his Quad Cannons on Oct. 10. Some players have even been asking for a full-fledged rework to help him return to his former glory.

“Cassidy gets outclassed in all the possible roles you can use him in yet does not work well trying to do more than one of those at once,” argued another user. He was mentioned the most, after the tank. The hero received frequent chances since his rework in June. He also received two nerfs in October, which have made him disappear from the spotlight. Only a few buffs would bring him back to the top, however. Wrecking Ball is on a whole other level.