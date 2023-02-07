Is Wrecking Ball getting reworked in Overwatch 2?

Several times in Overwatch’s history, a hero has been in such a bad spot that Blizzard Entertainment had to go back to the concept stage and completely rework them to make them formidable in the meta.

One hero that is seriously struggling right now in Overwatch 2 is Wrecking Ball. While his kit makes him incredibly fun to play in casual modes, he’s still a rough choice in Quick Play, but even more so in the Competitive ladder where he’s a true rarity.

This begs the question, does Wrecking Ball need a rework? Many players would say yes and are frantically looking toward the calendar to find out when it’s coming so they can properly play as the hamster in Overwatch 2.

Here are all of the details about a rework for Wrecking Ball.

When is the Wrecking Ball rework in Overwatch 2?

Currently, in season three of Overwatch 2, Wrecking Ball is one of the least-played tanks in the game. The super smart hamster in his giant metal ball tank can’t cut it in the game’s solo tank meta as he currently stands (or rolls).

When it comes to tank pick rates in any of the game’s modes, Wrecking Ball is at or near rock-bottom. When compared to current strong tanks like Orisa, Reinhardt, Zarya, D.Va, or Roadhog, Wrecking Ball’s playstyle just does not stack up.

The way he’s currently built, Wrecking Ball is meant to be a backline disruptor who dives in, slams himself to the ground, deals some damage, generates shields, and rolls away to safety. This leaves the rest of his team hung out to dry, though.

In Overwatch 1, teams were able to run a main tank and an off-tank, with Hammond filling the latter. He was able to truly wreak havoc on the enemy team while the main tank defended the supports and damage-dealers. Now, he’s on his own, and many players think he needs a rework.

As of the launch of season three, however, there are currently no public plans for a rework for the Ball. In the update, several tanks were changed, but Wrecking Ball was not touched at all. So if something is being done to bring him up to snuff, it’s happening behind the scenes.

Overwatch 2 is a live-service game, though. It will constantly be updated and added to over time, so it’s highly likely that some substantial changes will hit the hamster if he continues to struggle so mightily in the newly free-to-play Overwatch world.