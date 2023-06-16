Overwatch 2 players think Cassidy’s new grenade is too strong and want it nerfed

The reworked Cassidy grenade made its way into Overwatch 2 this week and some players believe the new-and-improved movement-reducing mechanic might have been a step too far. Somehow, the notoriously overpowered grenade from prior seasons might be better than what we have now.

Cassidy’s grenade now has multiple new features that can infuriate players. While its explosion damage was almost cut in half, it can now hinder movement abilities and slow enemies by 30 percent.

Some players aren’t “so sure” about these changes and are already looking to see nerfs made to the updated explosive. Members of the OW2 community gathered with the hopes of spurring Blizzard to pull the pin on these changes via a June 15 Reddit post—and it’s safe to say players aren’t happy.

The new grenade has the potential to hinder abilities like Tracer’s recalls and can even disable “Pharah flight”, according to some players. The community noted that almost all of Doomfist’s abilities can be hindered by the upgraded mechanic, too.

Overwatch 2’s June 13 update brought a series of changes for multiple heroes. A collection of tweaks to Mei has already sent the community into a headspin and it seems some players believe Blizzard is intentionally making “blatantly awful” changes to distract from its failed PvE project.

Whether the developers created this ability to send Cassidy to the top of the OW2 meta is unclear, but it seems his grenade might need to go back to the workshop.

Months ago, fans reimagined Cassidy’s grenade. They created a version similar to Ashe’s dynamite, removing the magnetic feature that players despised. But Cassidy’s grenade still has that magnetic ability, meaning players will have to put up with it for a while longer.

Blizzard developers may need to take another look at the grenade and make further tweaks to make it less overpowered.

