Overwatch 2 players have reimagined Cassidy’s overpowered grenade and it’s the perfect change

The Overwatch 2 community has suggested ideas for Cassidy’s magnetic grenade that could make it a little less powerful, and maybe Blizzard should take notes. Currently, Cassidy’s grenade has the ability to stick to an enemy when they’re within a certain distance and deals massive damage to certain classes. The gunslinging cowboy currently sits atop the meta and many believe he needs a change.

On March 13, one Redditor pitched the idea that Cassidy should have “a frag grenade that can bounce off walls and be shot to detonate early.”

The idea caught in the OW2 community immediately, and fans loved it.

There were some issues though—players pointed out this would likely stray too close to Ashe’s dynamite. For most, however, they thought the idea wasn’t far off the mark; many believed the change (or something similar) is simply necessary at this point.

In the past, Blizzard developers have tried to keep heroes split in their styles though, and players remember that. One even joked, “Yeah, let’s just make the cowboys the same characters.”

One suggestion that popped up after that was that Cassidy’s grenade could instead become a Molotov he lights with his cigar, which may separate him from Ashe and Bastion a little more. Another player suggested bringing back the flash grenade so the ability could be themed around his team assisting by shooting during a stun.

The Overwatch community has been rocked with meta changes left, right, and center recently, and more changes are coming too. Within the next month, a new season will be out and we’ll likely encounter some character-ruining nerfs. The changes won’t stop at the beginning of the season either, as there’ll probably be changes weeks later too.

Hopefully, Cassidy’s grenade does see changes. The gunslinger has been at the top of the totem pole for too long, and it might be time for a new DPS to reach new heights.