Overwatch 2 gives players a week of bonus match XP to end season 2

This is your chance to grab Zeus Junker Queen before she's gone!

Overwatch 2’s second competitive season is coming to an end on Feb. 6, making way for season three and all of the potential changes that come with it.

Luckily, for players who have been unable to grind the game for the last few months, there is still a chance in this final week of the season that players can finish up the Battle Pass and claim all of their rewards.

Today, Overwatch 2 announced on its official Twitter that the game will be giving all players twice the usual amount of XP per game played for the final week of the season. This will give those struggling to reach the final Battle Pass level a chance to make their way there. The bonus XP will be granted for each match played between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

🎉 It’s only right we cap off Season 2 with 2x Match XP



🗣 SEVEN DAYS of it, to be precise!



Jump into the action Jan 31 – Feb 6 to complete the battle pass and earn Mythic Zeus Junker Queen before the start of Season 3! pic.twitter.com/KY444QFF7T — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 31, 2023

The final level of this season’s Battle Pass includes the Mythic Zeus Junker Queen skin, which follows along with season 2’s Battle Pass theme and the Battle for Olympus event.

Other rewards in the season 2 Battle Pass include Dance Machine Echo, Primordial Ramattra, a salt shaker weapon charm, and more. If players opted not to get the premium version of the Battle Pass, the new hero Ramattra unlocks at level 45.

After an underwhelming Lunar New Year event in comparison to the game’s events of the past, many players were looking for something a bit more special to end the second competitive season.

For now, double XP will have to do.