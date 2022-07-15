Overwatch 2 beta access available to all users who opted in, purchased beta

If you signed up early or paid for the Watchpoint Pack, you can play the beta.

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the hit game from Blizzard, showcasing the ever-growing roster of champions. Overwatch has gone on to create an entire competitive league and helped the best players earn their share of four million dollars in 2022 alone. With the sequel set to release in a few months, the Overwatch 2 beta is now rolling out to all users who’ve opted in.

According to the official Overwatch Twitter account, beta access is being rolled out to all participants who opted into it on Blizzard’s website in recent weeks. With only three days left of the beta, this is just enough time for new players to get a feel for it before the servers are shut down. The new beta participants have the weekend to enjoy the game.

#Overwatch2 Beta access is being rolled out to ALL participants who opted-in! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/b3bs5XaFz9 — Overwatch (@OverwatchEU) July 15, 2022

Players who didn’t opt-in to the beta earlier this month can still get access for the next few days of the Overwatch 2 playtest, but it will cost them. The Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack is a bundle that provides players with immediate access to the beta as well as some in-game rewards when it launches on Oct. 4.

In addition to the beta access, the Watchpoint Pack also comes with two new legendary hero skins, the season one premium battle pass, 2000 of OW2‘s currency, and Overwatch: Legendary Edition. With the beta ending in just a few days, the main appeal of this pack will likely be the included skins and other rewards that will become available when OW2 releases.

As it gets closer to October, Blizzard may host more OW2 betas in preparation for the game’s release this fall. Players who already own Overwatch 2 don’t need to make any additional purchases for when the game goes live on Oct. 4.