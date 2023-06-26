New Overwatch meme template gives players fresh way to complain about bad Sombras

The multi-step “Putting on Clown Makeup” meme template is a true modern classic among those who regularly sift through the internet for something to laugh at, and on June 25, one Overwatch 2 fan took things a step further by making a similar meme template specially for gamers.

Posting to social media for all gamers to enjoy, this OW2 player generated a spinoff of the classic meme. Instead of an actor applying clown makeup, the first photos are of Sombra in her base skin. As the meme progresses, however, her base skin slowly transforms into her Jester skin that players could obtain through the Founder’s pack when Overwatch transitioned to Overwatch 2 last year.

The classic meme template has four images with four description slots next to them. The general premise of the meme is that the first text box is meant to have a comment that is harmless, but it might have a tinge of irrationality to it.

As the person reading the meme progresses, the comments in the following boxes are supposed to get more and more irrational or outlandish until the person being described has fully transformed into a clown.

The person who created this OW2 parody generated one to describe their own gameplay as a Sombra at relatively low elo, and it fits perfectly with how most Sombra players seem to approach the game, starting with setting a translocator that is far away from where any team fight will occur.

As the meme progresses, the next comments detail the Sombra hacking a target, attacking them for a short period of time, taking a lot of damage, and translocating back to be far away from the game’s action. The final comment notes that the Sombra, while still alive, is now running around waiting for their teammates that just lost the team fight because of the Sombra player’s general absence.

