Junker Queen has officially arrived, making her debut at the start of the Overwatch 2 beta period that began on June 28. A chiseled specimen, Junker Queen is tall enough to awaken something in you while also dealing enough damage at a sustainable rate to be a viable tank option.

Her kit is relatively straightforward and is focused on dealing damage over time while closing the distance between herself and enemies to inflict maximum damage with her shotgun. Additionally, her abilities give her quickness and sustainability that make her health hard to deplete all the way down.

Looking to rule as Junker Queen? Here’s a breakdown of how you can do it.

How to use Junker Queen’s abilities

Here’s the full ability kit for Junker Queen in Overwatch 2.

Ability Key/mouse binding Ability description Scattergun Left-click Primary fire. Pump action shotgun. Jagged Blade Right-click Active: Throw your blade, right-click again to recall, will pull embedded enemies towards you. Passive: Quick melee wounds enemies, deals damage over time. Commanding Shout Left Shift Increase health by 200 and hear by allies’ health by 100. Increases movement speed by 30 percent. Carnage E Wound all enemies in front of you. Rampage Q Ultimate. Charge forward, wounding enemies, preventing enemies from being healed. Adrenaline Rush Passive Passive ability. Heal from all damage over time dealt by wounds.

Junker Queen tips, tricks, and plays

Between Commanding Shout and her Adrenaline Rush passive, Junker Queen has a lot of sustainability and can heal herself plenty, so don’t be afraid to get in the thick of fights on the frontline. Use Commanding Shout to make yourself move quicker too, making it harder for opponents to damage you as you regain health. And remember, the more wounds you deal, the more health you recover.

Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade recall can be used like Roadhog’s hook, allowing you to pick out squishy healers and DPS heroes and pull them close to you. The closer they get, the more effective your pump-action shotgun blasts are.

Because of the time it takes to swing your blade while using Carnage, don’t try to combo a Jagged Blade recall into a Carnage attack. Most heroes will likely have the speed and time to get out of the way. Save Carnage for the opposing tanks or for slowed/sleeping enemies.

Like with most ultimates, you want to wait until the opposing team is grouped up to unleash it.